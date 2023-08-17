Dubai to host third annual Global Trade and Supply Chain Summit in September

Dubai in September will host the third annual edition of the Global Trade and Supply Chain Summit that will gather policymakers and businesses to discuss how transforming trade can fuel economic growth.

Discussions at this year's summit, which is being hosted by the Executive Office of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, will revolve around how to improve supply chain resilience, unleash trade in emerging countries and take action to make trade sustainable, event organiser Economist Impact said.

Conference delegates will also explore topics including supply chain diversification from China, managing data in digital trade, bridging the trade-finance gap and supply chain technology, among others.

More than 500 people are expected to attend the event in Dubai, where more than 100 speakers are confirmed, including government officials, United Nations representatives and regulators.

Also attending are senior executives from key sectors such as retail, transportation, logistics, manufacturing, technology, finance and trade.

The conference will include a keynote speech by Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade.

The decision to host the summit in Dubai "reflects the continuing transformation and regionalisation of global trade and supply chains and the important role played by emerging markets like the Middle East, Africa and South-east Asia", the organisers said.

The UAE’s non-oil foreign trade surged 17 per cent to reach a record Dh2.23 trillion ($607.1 billion) last year amid the country's economic diversification efforts.

The Arab world’s second-largest economy is also forging new deals with various countries globally through Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements.

The summit take place at The Address Dubai Marina on September 19 and September 20.