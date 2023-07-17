UAE and Japan to boost green energy and investment ties

The relationship between the UAE and Japan has deepened in recent years and the two countries plan to focus on boosting green energy and investment ties, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said.

"Japan will promote the Japan-UAE innovation partnership initiative and the green global energy hub initiative for the Middle East including [for the UAE] to be a global clean energy and decarbonisation hub,” Mr Kishida told the UAE-Japan Business Forum in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

He called for the two countries to "embark on a joint global green journey that will extend across the Indo-Pacific and to the rest of the world".

The global green energy hub drive will “combine the respective strengths of our two countries – the geographical advantages, low-cost renewable energy resources and strong investment capacities of the UAE and the Middle East on one hand and the cutting-edge decarbonisation technologies of Japan on the other", Mr Kishida wrote in an article published by state news agency Wam on Sunday.

“In the future, we intend to further expand co-operation in the fields of clean energy, green materials, semi-conductors, batteries, space, batteries and other advanced technologies as well as start-ups, medical and health care, education and cultural exchange,” Mr Kishida said at the forum.

The trip is Mr Kishida’s first to the Emirates as Prime Minister and is part of a GCC tour that began with a visit to Jeddah on Sunday.

It comes as the UAE and Japan have been boosting ties across various sectors.

“Our bilateral relationships have made great strides including in start-ups and space. The UAE is home to 350 Japanese companies and more than 4,000 Japanese residents,” Mr Kishida said.

“With the introduction of a visa waiver for UAE passport holders last year and the new Etihad Airways service to Kansai International Airport this year, it is expected we will see an increase in traffic between the two countries.”

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (L) and Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council at the UAE-Japan Business Forum in Abu Dhabi. EPA

The Japanese government will also actively support the promotion of investment between the two countries, he said at the business forum.

The UAE is Japan's seventh-largest trading partner and one of its main suppliers of oil over the past half century, meeting 20 per cent of the Asian country's oil needs.

Last year, trade between the UAE and Japan rose by 57.5 per cent to exceed Dh200 billion ($54.4 billion), from Dh127 billion in the previous year.

The volume of non-oil trade between the UAE and Japan reached more than Dh49 billion in 2021, according to official figures.

In January, the UAE and Japan signed preliminary agreements and deals to support energy transition and boost bilateral co-operation.

The deals were signed as Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, UAE special envoy to Japan and Cop28 President-designate, met Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

They explored the hydrogen sector as a key component of the energy transition and also discussed the importance of accelerating progress towards carbon neutrality and opportunities for collaboration ahead of Cop28 in the UAE this year.

Adnoc also signed a joint study agreement with Tsubame BHB to explore research and development co-operation to find new solutions for manufacturing ammonia.

A preliminary agreement was also signed by Masdar and Japanese company Jera covering green hydrogen and renewable energy.