UAE's Finance Ministry issues corporate tax exemptions for free zones

The UAE's Ministry of Finance has shed light on new details related to corporate tax for businesses operating within the country's free zones after the Gulf nation introduced the tariff on June 1.

Companies operating in free zones can benefit from zero per cent tax on income from certain qualifying activities and transactions, officials from the Ministry of Finance said in Abu Dhabi.

A qualifying company can benefit from zero per cent corporate tax rate on qualifying income provided it is incorporated, established or registered in a free zone.

It can also benefit from a tax exemption on income earned from transactions with mainland UAE businesses or those in a foreign jurisdiction.

Qualifying activities include fund, wealth and investment management services, the manufacture and processing of goods or materials, reinsurance services, the holding of shares and other securities and the ownership, management and operation of ships.

Other qualifying activities include services provided by headquarters to related parties, Treasury and financing services provided to related parties, the financing and leasing of aircraft (including engines and rotable components), logistics services, as well as distributions in or from a designated zone that meet the relevant conditions and any ancillary activities related to these.

Businesses can contact their free zone authority to confirm whether their free zone is eligible for the zero per cent rate.

The corporate tax laws that levy a headline 9 per cent rate on income of certain businesses that exceed Dh375,000 ($102,000) reflect the UAE's efforts to pursue non-oil growth, diversify its economy, boost its revenue base and reinvest funds in strategic projects, Younis Haji Al-Khoori, undersecretary in the Ministry of Finance, told reporters.

Asked if the new rules will compel more businesses to move from the mainland to free zones, Shabana Begum, executive director of the tax policies sector, said the laws were designed to further promote the country's attractiveness in strategic sectors.

Shabana Begum, executive director of the tax policy sector, speaks during the press conference on corporate tax for free zones in the UAE. Victor Besa / The National

The move to introduce corporate tax will help the Arab world’s second-largest economy broaden its revenue base and achieve its economic growth objectives.

The move will increase the country's taxation scope beyond VAT and different custom duties, as well as complement the government's efforts to diversify its economy from oil, analysts say.