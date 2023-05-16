Abu Dhabi's Tadweer joins forces with Polygreen to support zero waste in UAE and Greece

Abu Dhabi Waste Management, better known as Tadweer, has signed an initial agreement with circular economy solutions company Polygreen to support zero waste, the circular economy and sustainability initiatives in various markets, including the UAE and Greece.

The partnership aims to explore harnessing Polygreen’s “just go zero” model – which focuses on engaging with local stakeholders to achieve zero waste – in Abu Dhabi, the entities said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Established in 2018, Greece-based Polygreen offers integrated circular economy solutions to companies worldwide.

The partnership will be “instrumental in helping us achieve our shared goal of a sustainable future”, said Ali Al Dhaheri, chief executive of Tadweer.

“This collaboration marks a critical milestone in our journey towards a circular economy and a zero-waste Abu Dhabi.

“We value the exchange of best practices with international organisations … to help us identify innovative ways to promote sustainable practices and reduce our environmental footprint.”

The deal followed an agreement signed last year between the UAE and Greece during Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis's May visit to Abu Dhabi.

During the visit, the two countries announced they had agreed to create a €4 billion ($4.35 billion) investment framework to invest in the Greek economy.

To this end, a deal was signed between Abu Dhabi holding company ADQ, the Hellenic Development Bank and the Hellenic Development Bank of Investments.

In December, ADQ added Tadweer to its energy and utilities portfolio. Ownership of Tadweer was transferred to ADQ by the Abu Dhabi government after its conversion into a public joint stock company.

The transfer further solidifies the holding company’s position in supporting the circular economy, ADQ said at the time.

Tadweer is the sole company handling waste management in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. It aims to develop an integrated waste management sector and extract value from waste to contribute to national sustainability ambitions.

“We are thrilled to witness our vision for a zero waste planet extending beyond our national borders … we [have] join[ed] forces with Tadweer, to establish a robust circular economy operator in the Middle East, starting with a mission to make Abu Dhabi the first zero-waste emirate,” said Athanasios Polychronopoulos, founder and chairman of Polygreen.

“This partnership paves the way for the reduction of greenhouse emissions and the transition to sustainable development.”