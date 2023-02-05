Business confidence in Saudi Arabia hits two-year high as output strengthens

Business confidence in the non-oil economy of Saudi Arabia hit a two-year high in January as output growth in the kingdom strengthened.

The reading on the Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia purchasing managers' index rose to 58.2 in January from 56.9 in December, well above the neutral 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

The reading was the second-highest recorded since September 2021, following the recent high in November, driven by an acceleration in growth of output, new orders and stocks of purchases.

"Saudi Arabia is continuing its strong performance and outperformed the global economic trends for activity and demand," said Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank.

"The non-oil sector is starting this year with a strong headline growth ... this growth confirms the Saudi position as the fastest-growing economy among the Group of 20 countries despite economic headwinds."

Inflation is expected to soften in the upcoming months with the reduction in input cost pressures and the continued improvement in supply chains, Mr Al-Ghaith said.

"We have started to see weaker increases in output prices corresponding with input costs. The rise in output prices was the softest in nearly a year, despite the growth in new orders which remained marked in January.”

