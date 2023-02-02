Adnoc signs agreements worth $4.6bn to boost local manufacturing

Adnoc has signed agreements worth Dh17 billion ($4.63 billion) with 23 local and international companies to boost the UAE’s manufacturing sector.

The agreements are a part of its plan to manufacture several products in its procurement pipeline locally, the state-run oil company said on Thursday.

Last year, Adnoc said it had identified $19 billion worth of products that could be made in the Emirates.

“These agreements reinforce our role as a critical engine for the UAE’s industrial growth and they offer significant potential to further increase our GDP [gross domestic product] contributions, stimulate economic diversification and create more skilled job opportunities for UAE nationals,” said Saleh Al Hashimi, head of Adnoc's commercial and in-country value directorate.

“We look forward to working with these companies to deliver on these important agreements and drive more sustainable value to the UAE.”

