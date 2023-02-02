Adnoc signs agreements worth $4.6bn to boost local manufacturing

State oil company has identified $19bn worth of products that could be made in the UAE

Adnoc's headquarters, right, in Abu Dhabi. The oil company has signed agreements with 23 businesses to boost the UAE's manufacturing sector. Khushnum Bhandari / The National
John Benny
Feb 02, 2023
Adnoc has signed agreements worth Dh17 billion ($4.63 billion) with 23 local and international companies to boost the UAE’s manufacturing sector.

The agreements are a part of its plan to manufacture several products in its procurement pipeline locally, the state-run oil company said on Thursday.

Last year, Adnoc said it had identified $19 billion worth of products that could be made in the Emirates.

“These agreements reinforce our role as a critical engine for the UAE’s industrial growth and they offer significant potential to further increase our GDP [gross domestic product] contributions, stimulate economic diversification and create more skilled job opportunities for UAE nationals,” said Saleh Al Hashimi, head of Adnoc's commercial and in-country value directorate.

“We look forward to working with these companies to deliver on these important agreements and drive more sustainable value to the UAE.”

Updated: February 02, 2023, 10:28 AM
