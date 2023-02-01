India's government presents budget focused on jobs and growth ahead of elections

India's Finance Minister is presenting the government's last full budget ahead of general elections in 2024, outlining a focus on economic growth and job creation.

“The budget takes the lead, once again, to ramp up the virtuous cycle of investment and job creation,” said Nirmala Sitharaman as she announced that capital investment outlay would be increased to 10 trillion rupees ($122.19 billion), or 3.3 per cent of gross domestic product in the financial year beginning in April.

While it taken elections into account, the government is also expected to focus on reining in its fiscal deficit in the budget after it spent billions of dollars during the Covid-19 pandemic on vaccines, food for the poor and discounted loans for small businesses.

The budget comes at a time when US-based Hindenburg Research's claims of financial irregularities by the Adani Group have rattled investors.

It is also being presented against an economic backdrop of high inflation and slowing economic growth.

In her address to parliament on Wednesday, Ms Sitharaman said the economy was on the “right track”.

India, which overtook the UK to become the world's fifth-largest economy last year, is expected to grow by 6.1 per cent this year, surpassing other major economies, the International Monetary Fund said in its latest update this week to its World Economic Outlook.

However, the projection is down from 6.8 per cent for 2022. The IMF forecast that the Indian economy would grow by 6.8 per cent again in 2024, “with resilient domestic demand despite external headwinds”.

India's economic survey, also released on Tuesday, pegged the country's GDP growth at between 6 per cent and 6.8 per cent in the coming financial year, from a projected 7 per cent in the current fiscal year, amid weak global economic conditions, which could affect the country's exports.

“In spite of the massive slowdown globally caused by Covid-10 and the war, the Indian economy is on the right track,” Ms Sitharaman said during her budget speech.

Inflation in India has been easing, as food prices have come down, but it still remains very close to the upper threshold that the Reserve Bank of India has set — of trying to keep it between 2 per cent and 6 per cent.

Amid steep inflation, the RBI raised interest rates several times last year.

This mounts pressure on the government to deliver a budget that eases some of the financial challenges the population and businesses are facing.