DP World third-quarter container volumes rise 2.1% on 'resilient' global trade

Global ports giant DP World reported a 2.1 per cent increase in gross container volumes during the third quarter of 2022 as global trade flows remain “resilient” but warned the near-term outlook remains uncertain.

The Dubai-based ports operator handled 20.1 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) across its global portfolio of terminals in the three month period to the end of September, DP World said on Tuesday.

“We report another robust set of throughput figures … which is once again ahead of industry growth of 1.1 per cent,” said Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, group chairman and chief executive of DP World.

“As expected, growth rates have decelerated due to the more challenging market conditions, but global trade continues to remain resilient, and our portfolio is expected to continue to outperform the market.”

DP World's third quarter gross volume growth was mainly driven by Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Americas, and Australia.

“Encouragingly, our flagship port of Jebel Ali continues to deliver robust volumes,” Mr Bin Sulayem said.

Jebel Ali handled 3.5 million TEUs in the third quarter an annual 2.0 per cent increase from the same period a year earlier.

Mounting global macroeconomic uncertainties as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war sent commodity prices to record highs earlier this year and exacerbated inflation pressures.

Russia is a major supplier of oil, gas and metals, and, together with Ukraine, of wheat and corn. A supply crunch of these commodities has already sharply driven up prices.

"Looking ahead, the near-term outlook remains uncertain given the geopolitical environment, inflationary pressures and currency fluctuations but we remain positive on the medium to long term outlook for global trade. Overall, given the solid nine-month volume performance, we expect to deliver an improved set of full year results," Mr Bin Sulayem said.