Second Investopia summit in March to explore investments in future sectors

The second UAE investment conference Investopia will be held in Abu Dhabi on March 2 next year with the theme ‘Envisioning opportunities in times of change’, said Abdulla bin Touq, Minister of Economy.

The event will take place against the backdrop of supply chain bottlenecks, global inflation, technology disruptions and geopolitical tensions, the minister said on Tuesday, while launching Investopia 2023 in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

“In an ever-changing world, there’s a lot more need for policymakers, investors and businesses to tackle such issues,” Mr bin Touq said.

“The UAE government is setting solid foundations to support the growth of knowledge-based economies around innovative and future-focused industries. We’re moving forward with an ambitious agenda of bold and deep structural reforms, improved business environment and increased competitiveness.”

Investopia is one of the events within the first set of the Projects of the 50 developmental and economic initiative announced by the UAE government in 2021 to accelerate the nation’s growth over the next five decades. The summit’s inaugural event took place in March this year along with the World Government Summit in Dubai.

The UAE, the Arab world’s second-biggest economy, is exploring future investment opportunities after the Covid-19 pandemic transformed economies, paved the way for new sectors, hastened the use of advanced technology and raised the need for sustainable growth.

The country was among the top-20 economies for foreign direct investment globally last year as foreign investment inflows increased 4 per cent annually to $20.7 billion. That led to the country’s “cumulative FDI” over the past 10 years reaching nearly $171.6bn by the end of 2021, a growth of 13.7 per cent, according to the Ministry of Economy.

“Before the pandemic, the UAE’s economy was focused mostly on oil and gas. Tourism and aviation each contributed about 15 per cent to the economy. So, 60 per cent of our economy got hit on day one of Covid-19,” Mr bin Touq said.

“Our government has worked tirelessly to have one of the fastest recoveries from the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Investopia aims to increase FDI flows to the UAE’s new and future sectors to Dh550bn ($149.76bn) by 2030 and to Dh1 trillion by 2050, he said.

The inaugural edition of Investopia attracted 800 participants from around the world. Some of the most successful global businesses took part in discussions about new markets.

The event initiated strategic business dialogues across 12 economic sectors, such as education, renewable energy, supply chain, logistics, space, AgriTech and health care.

Investopia is a UAE-based platform that “connects the international business community to investment opportunities in the country’s new economic sectors … it’s a platform that acts as a gateway to the emerging industry and the economy of tomorrow”, Mr bin Touq said.

The event earlier this year hosted a series of strategic business discussions with policymakers, investors and ministers in India, Morocco, Switzerland and the US. The dialogues addressed issues affecting the global business environment and explored key sectors to watch out for in the coming years, he added.

Citing the partnership with Added, Mr bin Touq said it underlined the significance of policy co-ordination on national and local levels.

“The private sector needs to be more ambitious and take more risks in testing new technologies. The UAE has announced a lot of opportunities for testing new technologies for future investors,” Mr bin Touq said.

Referring to initiatives to attract and retain talent such as the Golden Visa and Green Visa, the minister said the best economies were those with the best talent.