Sheikh Ahmed appointed chairman of Expo City Dubai Authority

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has appointed Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed as chairman of Expo City Dubai Authority (ECDA), which will oversee the development of the emirate’s new economic and residential centre.

Sheikh Mohammed also appointed Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, who was also director general of Expo 2020 Dubai, as chief executive of the authority, a Dubai Media office statement on Friday said.

Sheikh Mohammed this year issued Law No. 14 of 2022, establishing the ECDA that is responsible for the project's management. The law outlined the authority’s objectives, functions, organisational structure and the remit of its chairman and chief executive.

ECDA under Sheikh Ahmed — who is also chairman and chief executive of Emirates Group, Dubai Airports and Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority — will seek to consolidate relationships forged during Expo 2020 Dubai with countries, organisations, institutions and investment funds.

The authority’s objectives are aligned with Dubai’s strategic vision for attracting investment, businesses and institutions from across the world, the Media Office said.

“Building on the exceptional success of Expo 2020 Dubai, Expo City Dubai Authority seeks to boost efforts to reinforce Dubai's position as a leading destination for global exhibitions and events,” the statement said. “The authority will facilitate the sharing of knowledge and experiences related to the management and organisation of major global and regional events in Dubai.”

The UAE will hold the Cop28 climate conference at Expo City Dubai, President Sheikh Mohamed said last month.

At the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties, as it is formally known, global leaders will be urged to commit to tougher action on climate change including cutting the use of coal-fired power stations, reducing reliability on fossil fuels and boosting renewable energy sources.

The Expo 2020 site is being transformed and will soon welcome thousands of new residents and businesses, Sheikh Mohammed said in a series of tweets last month when he set out his vision for the legacy site.

Expo City Dubai will be a “hub of economic activity” and home to major companies and their headquarters.

“After the historical success of Expo 2020 Dubai, visited by more than 24 million visitors, left a mark in the 170-year history of world expositions, today we announce the transformation of the exhibition site into Expo City Dubai, a new city that represents the ambitions of Dubai,” Sheikh Mohammed said at the time.

“Expo City Dubai will be an environmentally friendly city that caters to families and future generations. A city connected to a port and two airports, and also to beautiful memories in the hearts and minds of millions of people.”

Important buildings and some of the most popular attractions from Expo 2020 Dubai, which ran from October last year until late March, will remain in place.