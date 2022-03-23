Egypt is seeking IMF support to ease fall-out from Ukraine war

Egypt on Wednesday confirmed it was seeking the support of the International Monetary Fund to weather the damage from the Ukraine war on its economy.

The government said consultations with the lender based in Washington were focused on a “new programme designed to support the Egyptian state in its comprehensive economic reform plan. The programme might include additional funding for Egypt".

Egypt is under new economic pressure after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which prompted foreign investors to flee emerging markets and disrupted the global supply chain.

On Monday, Egypt allowed its pound, to depreciate by 14 per cent after it had remained little changed since November 2020. On Wednesday, the currency was slightly up at 18.32 pounds to the dollar.

Egypt this week unveiled an emergency, $7.05 billion relief programme to soften the blow on the most vulnerable Egyptians from rising food prices.

About 30 per cent of Egypt’s 102 million people live under the poverty line.

A bread seller carries a tray of Egypt's traditional 'baladi' flatbread outside a bakery, in Cairo. AP

Russia and Ukraine have for years combined for 80 per cent of Egypt’s large wheat imports, which were about 13 million tonnes last year.

The war is also affecting Egypt’s vital tourism industry, with hundreds of thousands of visitors from Russia and Ukraine staying away from their favourite Red Sea resorts.

"The rapidly changing global environment and spillovers related to the war in Ukraine are posing important challenges for countries around the world, including Egypt," the IMF said.

"Continued exchange-rate flexibility will be essential to absorb external shocks and safeguard financial buffers during this uncertain time.

"Prudent fiscal and monetary policies will also be needed to preserve macroeconomic stability."

Egypt has turned to the IMF three times over the past six years. It borrowed $12bn under an Extended Fund Facility in November 2016, $2.8bn under a Rapid Financing Instrument in May 2020 and $5.2bn under a Stand-by Arrangement in June 2020.

The IMF funds it received in 2020 were used to cushion the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy.

“The priorities of the Egyptian state at present are to swiftly adopt measures and policies that secure the continuity of the country’s economic and financial stability and ensure the availability of basic commodities for its citizens.”