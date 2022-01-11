UAE launches new national programme to further develop coder ecosystem

The UAE government launched Coders HQ, a new national programme aimed at developing the nation's coder ecosystem, as the Gulf country positions itself as a global hub for innovation.

The project, unveiled by the National Programme for Coders in the presence of Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, aims to nurture a new generation of coders, which, in turn, would allow them to design innovative solutions addressing local and global challenges.

The initiative, part of the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, was launched in partnership with more than 40 companies, including Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, Majid Al Futtaim Holding, Microsoft, Facebook parent Meta Platforms, IBM and Dell Technologies.

“The National Programme for Coders is a key initiative for shaping the future and the new, fast-growing digital economy. Development within the areas of science, technology, and innovation plays a vital part in Adnoc's ability to solve challenges related to AI, Big Data and blockchain. Working with talented coders will help us accelerate our transformation through new technologies and ensure further growth for the UAE," said Saleh Alhashmi, commercial and in-country value director at Adnoc.

The ability to write code, build computer software and create mobile applications are among the most sought-after skills in the future global job market. Jobs in coding and programming are also in high demand, and they can also be a rewarding career compensation-wise, according to a 2021 study from recruitment firm Michael Page.

The UAE launched the National Programme for Coders last July in collaboration with technology bigwigs including Google, Amazon and Microsoft, in a bid to bolster coding skills, particularly among the youth.

It aims to train 100,000 coders, establish 1,000 technology companies that will go global and increase start-up investments from Dh1.5 billion to Dh4bn, Sheikh Mohammed said at the time.

Last August, as part of the programme, 50 university students were chosen from the UAE to attend a coding summer school with social media company Facebook [now called Meta Platforms].

In the capital, 42 Abu Dhabi, a coding school without teachers or classrooms, opened last October. Last month, it began accepting admissions for its second batch of students.

Launching Coders HQ will form the foundation of developing advanced coding communities, which will be a key driver for shaping the future and harnessing the new, fast-growing digital economy, Mr Al Olama said.

He added that the project will explore new opportunities to build a competitive knowledge-based economy and create a comprehensive development process based on investing in skills and talents to build their future capabilities.