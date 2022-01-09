Dubai rolls out talent pass to attract skilled professionals from around the globe

The new freelance licence offered by Dubai Airport Free Zone to media, education, technology, art and marketing professionals will strengthen the emirate's position as a global hub for talent

The Dubai Airport Free Zone is home to more than 1,800 companies in more than 20 economic sectors, with multinationals making up more than 30 per cent of those companies. Courtesy Dafza
Deepthi Nair
Jan 9, 2022

The Dubai Airport Free Zone (Dafz) launched a "talent pass" freelance licence category to attract global media, education, technology, art, marketing and consultancy professionals to the emirate.

The initiative will further boost the business environment in the free zone and strengthen Dubai’s position as a global destination for innovators and talent, Dafz said in a statement on Sunday.

The talent pass will qualify freelance professionals to obtain a three-year residence visa and allow them to rent commercial office space in the free zone that offers flexible costs and remote services, the statement said.

License holders will have access to the free zone’s customers that range from international companies to small and medium enterprises and entrepreneurs. They will also have access to the free zone’s digital platform that allows them to contact customers for easier access to work, contracts and services, according to Dafz.

The free zone is home to more than 1,800 companies in more than 20 economic sectors, with multinationals making up more than 30 per cent of those companies.

The Dubai Airport Free Zone has already signed a preliminary agreement with Dubai Culture and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) to launch the new licence category.

The signing ceremony was attended by Mohammed Al Zarooni, executive chairman of Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority, Mohamed Al Marri, general director of GDRFA and Hala Badri, director general of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

The preliminary agreement creates the framework for cooperation to process licences, visas and other services that support innovators in establishing, operating and growing their business in the emirate, the statement said.

The talent pass is part of a portfolio of six licences offered by Dafz, which includes the commerce licence for commercial activities such as import, export and re-export and the general commerce activities.

The free zone also offers an industrial licence for light manufacturing activities and packaging and assembly; an e-commerce licence for online trading of goods and services and a licence issued in partnership with the Department of Economic Development, which allows Dafz-registered companies to apply for the department’s licence without the need for an office space outside the free zone; and the services licence for a range of service-based companies, according to the statement.

More to come...

Updated: January 9th 2022, 12:08 PM
BusinessEconomyJobsVisas
