Mubadala and Bahrain’s Mumtalakat sign deal to explore co-investment opportunities

Fareed Rahman
Dec 14, 2021

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company signed a preliminary agreement with Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat to explore co-investment opportunities in different parts of the world.

The two companies will also exchange knowledge and best practices to enhance their investment and operational capabilities as part of the new agreement, the two companies said on Tuesday.

“We are excited to collaborate with a like-minded institution, such as Mumtalakat, who share our commitment to building long-term, sustainable relationships,” Waleed al Muhairi, Mubadala’s deputy group chief executive said.

The two companies did not provide further details.

More to follow...

Updated: December 14th 2021, 6:28 AM
