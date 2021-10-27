FII: 44 multinational companies shift regional headquarters to Saudi Arabia

Forty four multinational companies received licences to shift their regional headquarters to Saudi Arabia, further cementing the kingdom's efforts to transform into a regional business centre.

The licences were issued at the Future Investment Initiative summit to companies operating in sectors such as technology, F&B, consulting and construction, the Royal Commission for Riyadh City said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We have noted a strong response from investors in recent years, which is driving increases in foreign direct investment. As investment grows, we expect to see these investors expand their presence in the local market,” said Khalid Al-Falih, Saudi Arabia's minister of investment.

More to follow...