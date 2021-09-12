UAE and South Korea to resume trade talks

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi held an online meeting with South Korea's Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo. The Emirates is South Korea's top Arab trading partner. Wam

The UAE and South Korea are looking to strengthen economic partnership and create more opportunities for business growth in priority sectors to boost trade.

The two countries also agreed to resume negotiations on a multilateral trade agreement within the framework of the GCC following an online meeting between Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Yeo Han-koo, South Korea's Trade Minister, state news agency Wam said.

"The Emirati-Korean relations have made a qualitative leap in a number of vital sectors recently and we will work over the coming period to propel our bilateral cooperation by increasing mutual visits to serve our common interest,” said Dr Al Zeyoudi.

A multilateral trade agreement will help in establishing sustainable economic relations and address changes in the global supply chain to support economic recovery during the post-Covid-19 phase, Mr Yeo said.

The UAE is South Korea's top Arab trading partner, accounting for about 27 per cent of its total trade with other Arab countries.

In the first half of 2021, non-oil trade between the two countries grew to Dh8 billion ($2.17bn) while UAE exports to South Korea rose 55 per cent annually to exceed Dh300 million. The volume of non-oil trade between the two countries amounted to about Dh4.9bn in 2020.

South Korea and the UAE are also working to exchange knowledge and expertise in the fields of energy, particularly in renewable energy, Mr Yeo said.

The UAE is seeking inward foreign investment worth Dh550bn over the next nine years and it aims to be among the 10 biggest global investment destinations by 2030, Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq said last week.

The Arab world’s second-largest economy will attract investments from countries including Russia, Australia, China and the UK, the minister said. South Korea is among the countries the UAE is aiming to court in a bid to boost trade.

The UAE's investments in South Korea reached Dh200m in 2020 while South Korea's direct investments in the Emirates amounted to about Dh2bn by the end of 2019.

Last month, Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investment arm, and a group of other investors bought a 46.9 per cent stake in South Korean Botox maker Hugel.

South Korea's NH Investment & Securities is also investing in Abu Dhabi’s natural gas pipelines infrastructure along with other companies. Last year, NH Investment & Securities joined a consortium of the world’s leading infrastructure and sovereign wealth funds to sign an agreement worth $20.7bn to invest in Abu Dhabi National Oil Company's lucrative midstream assets.

Adnoc also signed an agreement with South Korea's GS Energy this year to explore opportunities to grow the UAE's hydrogen economy and carrier fuel export position.

GS Energy, which operates an onshore concession in Abu Dhabi, has shown interest in Adnoc's planned increase in the production of blue hydrogen.

