UAE reviews progress on anti-money laundering strategy

The UAE has introduced strict measures to combat money laundering, setting up a dedicated agency earlier this year to identify money launderers and those suspected of financing terrorists and organised crime.

The UAE reviewed its ongoing efforts to tackle money laundering and terrorist financing ahead of the country's submission of a post-observation report to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in October, according to state news agency Wam.

Achievements and challenges related to anti-money laundering and terrorist financing relating to the FATF's recommendations were highlighted at the meeting chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation.

The UAE has taken various efforts to curb money laundering as it seeks to raise its global competitiveness by reinforcing justice and transparency. The Central Bank of the UAE also regularly issues guidelines to help companies and individuals assess money laundering risks. The regulator has teamed up with other central banks and financial authorities to fight financial crimes.

The UAE set up a dedicated agency earlier this year to identify money launderers and those suspected of financing terrorists and organised crime.

The FATF is an intergovernmental organisation developed by the Group of Seven countries to combat money laundering around the world. The organisation's mandate was later expanded to include terrorist financing.

At its latest meeting, the committee reviewed studies relating to "the legislative framework of non-conviction-based confiscation mechanisms and the confiscation of foreign proceeds of the original crime and the guidance for government agencies to implement targeted financial sanctions", Wam said.

The entity also welcomed the decision "to adopt the general framework for the regulation of virtual assets at the state level" to reduce risks from the increased use of digital currencies.

Efforts to fight and prevent money laundering have picked up pace in the recent months.

Dubai set up a specialist court in August this year that will focus on fighting money laundering and other financial crimes in a bid to strengthen the integrity of its financial system.

Last month, the Dubai Misdemeanour Court convicted eight individuals and three companies for cyber fraud and for laundering stolen funds amounting to about Dh14 million ($3.81m).

The UAE has also joined hands with other countries to clamp down on money laundering.

In August, the UAE’s Financial Intelligence Unit joined forces with the China Anti-Money Laundering Monitoring and Analysis Centre to exchange information and help crack down on global money laundering and terrorism financing.

South Africa squad Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada.

The biog Age: 46 Number of Children: Four Hobby: Reading history books Loves: Sports

Paris Can Wait

Dir: Eleanor Coppola

Starring: Alec Baldwin, Diane Lane, Arnaud Viard

Two stars

Biog Mr Kandhari is legally authorised to conduct marriages in the gurdwara He has officiated weddings of Sikhs and people of different faiths from Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Russia, the US and Canada Father of two sons, grandfather of six Plays golf once a week Enjoys trying new holiday destinations with his wife and family Walks for an hour every morning Completed a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Loyola College, Chennai, India 2019 is a milestone because he completes 50 years in business

Profile Company: Justmop.com Date started: December 2015 Founders: Kerem Kuyucu and Cagatay Ozcan Sector: Technology and home services Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai Size: 55 employees and 100,000 cleaning requests a month Funding: The company’s investors include Collective Spark, Faith Capital Holding, Oak Capital, VentureFriends, and 500 Startups.

