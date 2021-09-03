Four central banks test digital currencies for cross-border payments

Illuminated mining rigs at the CryptoUniverse cryptocurrency mining farm in Russia. The Bank for International Settlements says cryptocurrencies are speculative assets and has teamed up with the central banks of Australia, Malaysia, Singapore and South Africa to test the use of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) to settle cross-border payments. Bloomberg

The Bank for International Settlements is teaming up with the central banks of Australia, Malaysia, Singapore and South Africa to test the use of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) to settle cross-border payments.

As part of a new initiative named Project Dunbar, the global body for central banks will develop a prototype of shared platforms for cross-border transactions using multiple CBDCs.

“These multi-CBDC platforms will allow financial institutions to transact directly with each other in the digital currencies issued by participating central banks, eliminating the need for intermediaries and cutting the time and cost of transactions,” the BIS said.

CBDCs are a form of digital money, denominated in the national unit of account, which is a direct liability of the central bank. These can be designed for use either among financial intermediaries or by the wider economy.

"The multi-CBDC shared platform explored under Project Dunbar has the potential to leapfrog the legacy payment arrangements and serve as a foundation for a more efficient international settlement platform,” Fraziali Ismail, assistant governor of Bank Negara Malaysia, said.

“We hope the project will spur greater public-private collaboration to enable fast and frictionless cross-border payments, combining both the benefits of distributed ledger technology and the efficiency of a common platform.”

The BIS has long voiced its support for CBDCs, saying they contribute to an open, safe and competitive monetary system that supports innovation and serves the public interest.

"CBDCs could form the backbone of a highly efficient new digital payment system by enabling broad access and providing strong data governance and privacy standards based on digital ID," the BIS said in June. "To realise the full potential of CBDCs for more efficient cross-border payments, international collaboration will be paramount."

Cryptocurrencies, on the other hand, are speculative assets that in many instances enable criminal activity and "work against the public good", it added.

The BIS is planning to publish the results of the “Project Dunbar” in early 2022, which will provide more information on the development of the platform for global and regional settlements.

In April, the Bank of Japan said it would begin a series of experiments for a digital yen and the UK Treasury and Bank of England said they would establish a task force to develop a "Britcoin".

G7 finance ministers and central bank governors have also pledged to work together on CBDCs to develop an understanding "on their wider public policy implications".

More from Colin Randall Bataclan murderer's father and victim's dad form unlikely bond to write revealing book on grief

Disturbing facts and figures 51% of parents in the UAE feel like they are failing within the first year of parenthood 57% vs 43% is the number of mothers versus the number of fathers who feel they're failing 28% of parents believe social media adds to the pressure they feel to be perfect 55% of parents cannot relate to parenting images on social media 67% of parents wish there were more honest representations of parenting on social media 53% of parents admit they put on a brave face rather than being honest due to fear of judgment Source: YouGov

Conservative MPs who have publicly revealed sending letters of no confidence Steve Baker Peter Bone Ben Bradley Andrew Bridgen Maria Caulfield​​​​​​​ Simon Clarke Philip Davies Nadine Dorries​​​​​​​ James Duddridge​​​​​​​ Mark Francois Chris Green Adam Holloway Andrea Jenkyns Anne-Marie Morris Sheryll Murray Jacob Rees-Mogg Laurence Robertson Lee Rowley Henry Smith Martin Vickers John Whittingdale

Common OCD symptoms and how they manifest Checking: the obsession or thoughts focus on some harm coming from things not being as they should, which usually centre around the theme of safety. For example, the obsession is "the building will burn down", therefore the compulsion is checking that the oven is switched off. Contamination: the obsession is focused on the presence of germs, dirt or harmful bacteria and how this will impact the person and/or their loved ones. For example, the obsession is "the floor is dirty; me and my family will get sick and die", the compulsion is repetitive cleaning. Orderliness: the obsession is a fear of sitting with uncomfortable feelings, or to prevent harm coming to oneself or others. Objectively there appears to be no logical link between the obsession and compulsion. For example," I won't feel right if the jars aren't lined up" or "harm will come to my family if I don't line up all the jars", so the compulsion is therefore lining up the jars. Intrusive thoughts: the intrusive thought is usually highly distressing and repetitive. Common examples may include thoughts of perpetrating violence towards others, harming others, or questions over one's character or deeds, usually in conflict with the person's true values. An example would be: "I think I might hurt my family", which in turn leads to the compulsion of avoiding social gatherings. Hoarding: the intrusive thought is the overvaluing of objects or possessions, while the compulsion is stashing or hoarding these items and refusing to let them go. For example, "this newspaper may come in useful one day", therefore, the compulsion is hoarding newspapers instead of discarding them the next day. Source: Dr Robert Chandler, clinical psychologist at Lighthouse Arabia

Super 30 Produced: Sajid Nadiadwala and Phantom Productions

Directed: Vikas Bahl

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Srivastav, Mrinal Thakur

Rating: 3.5 /5

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

RACE CARD 6.30pm: Handicap (Turf) US$175,000 1,000m

7.05pm: Al Bastakiya Trial Conditions (Dirt) $100,000 1,900m

7.40pm: Al Rashidiya Group 2 (T) $250,000 1,800m

8.15pm: Handicap (D) $135,000 2,000m

8.50pm: Al Fahidi Fort Group 2 (T) $250,000 1,400m

9.25pm: Handicap (T) $135,000 2,410m.

