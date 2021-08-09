Dubai's business conditions improve at quickest pace in a year

The Dubai Skyline. Business conditions in the emirate's non-oil private sector economy continued to improve in July. Pawan Singh / The National

Dubai’s non-oil private sector economy improved at the fastest pace in a year, as demand rebounded and businesses recorded a rise in new orders in July.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 53.2 in July from 51 in June. A reading above 50 indicates economic expansion while one below points to a contraction. The upturn was the second-quickest since November 2019.

The latest data points to increased consumer spending that led to the joint-fastest rise in output since July 2020, pushing the new employment in the emirate, the commercial and trading hub of the the Middle East , to the quickest rate in over a year-and-a-half.

"Growth in the Dubai non-oil economy re-accelerated in July, helped by a rise in customer numbers that boosted sales in the travel & tourism and wholesale and retail sectors," David Owen, IHS Markit economist, said.

"Businesses will be hoping to build on the economic recovery throughout the rest of the year. The headline PMI was at its second-highest in 20 months, to offer further reassurance that the economy is heading in the right direction.”

A much faster rise in output levels at the start of the third quarter helped propel the index, with travel and tourism businesses recording the biggest improvement in output growth since June, while wholesale and retail and construction also expanded at faster rates.

More to follow

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg: Juventus 1 Ajax 2 Ajax advance 3-2 on aggregate

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg: Juventus 1 Ajax 2 Ajax advance 3-2 on aggregate

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg: Juventus 1 Ajax 2 Ajax advance 3-2 on aggregate

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg: Juventus 1 Ajax 2 Ajax advance 3-2 on aggregate

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg: Juventus 1 Ajax 2 Ajax advance 3-2 on aggregate

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg: Juventus 1 Ajax 2 Ajax advance 3-2 on aggregate

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg: Juventus 1 Ajax 2 Ajax advance 3-2 on aggregate

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg: Juventus 1 Ajax 2 Ajax advance 3-2 on aggregate

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg: Juventus 1 Ajax 2 Ajax advance 3-2 on aggregate

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg: Juventus 1 Ajax 2 Ajax advance 3-2 on aggregate

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg: Juventus 1 Ajax 2 Ajax advance 3-2 on aggregate

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg: Juventus 1 Ajax 2 Ajax advance 3-2 on aggregate

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg: Juventus 1 Ajax 2 Ajax advance 3-2 on aggregate

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg: Juventus 1 Ajax 2 Ajax advance 3-2 on aggregate

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg: Juventus 1 Ajax 2 Ajax advance 3-2 on aggregate

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg: Juventus 1 Ajax 2 Ajax advance 3-2 on aggregate

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

Various Artists

Habibi Funk: An Eclectic Selection Of Music From The Arab World (Habibi Funk)

​​​​​​​

Various Artists

Habibi Funk: An Eclectic Selection Of Music From The Arab World (Habibi Funk)

​​​​​​​

Various Artists

Habibi Funk: An Eclectic Selection Of Music From The Arab World (Habibi Funk)

​​​​​​​

Various Artists

Habibi Funk: An Eclectic Selection Of Music From The Arab World (Habibi Funk)

​​​​​​​

Various Artists

Habibi Funk: An Eclectic Selection Of Music From The Arab World (Habibi Funk)

​​​​​​​

Various Artists

Habibi Funk: An Eclectic Selection Of Music From The Arab World (Habibi Funk)

​​​​​​​

Various Artists

Habibi Funk: An Eclectic Selection Of Music From The Arab World (Habibi Funk)

​​​​​​​

Various Artists

Habibi Funk: An Eclectic Selection Of Music From The Arab World (Habibi Funk)

​​​​​​​

Various Artists

Habibi Funk: An Eclectic Selection Of Music From The Arab World (Habibi Funk)

​​​​​​​

Various Artists

Habibi Funk: An Eclectic Selection Of Music From The Arab World (Habibi Funk)

​​​​​​​

Various Artists

Habibi Funk: An Eclectic Selection Of Music From The Arab World (Habibi Funk)

​​​​​​​

Various Artists

Habibi Funk: An Eclectic Selection Of Music From The Arab World (Habibi Funk)

​​​​​​​

Various Artists

Habibi Funk: An Eclectic Selection Of Music From The Arab World (Habibi Funk)

​​​​​​​

Various Artists

Habibi Funk: An Eclectic Selection Of Music From The Arab World (Habibi Funk)

​​​​​​​

Various Artists

Habibi Funk: An Eclectic Selection Of Music From The Arab World (Habibi Funk)

​​​​​​​

Various Artists

Habibi Funk: An Eclectic Selection Of Music From The Arab World (Habibi Funk)

​​​​​​​

How Voiss turns words to speech The device has a screen reader or software that monitors what happens on the screen The screen reader sends the text to the speech synthesiser This converts to audio whatever it receives from screen reader, so the person can hear what is happening on the screen A VOISS computer costs between $200 and $250 depending on memory card capacity that ranges from 32GB to 128GB The speech synthesisers VOISS develops are free Subsequent computer versions will include improvements such as wireless keyboards Arabic voice in affordable talking computer to be added next year to English, Portuguese, and Spanish synthesiser Partnerships planned during Expo 2020 Dubai to add more languages At least 2.2 billion people globally have a vision impairment or blindness More than 90 per cent live in developing countries The Long-term aim of VOISS to reach the technology to people in poor countries with workshops that teach them to build their own device

How Voiss turns words to speech The device has a screen reader or software that monitors what happens on the screen The screen reader sends the text to the speech synthesiser This converts to audio whatever it receives from screen reader, so the person can hear what is happening on the screen A VOISS computer costs between $200 and $250 depending on memory card capacity that ranges from 32GB to 128GB The speech synthesisers VOISS develops are free Subsequent computer versions will include improvements such as wireless keyboards Arabic voice in affordable talking computer to be added next year to English, Portuguese, and Spanish synthesiser Partnerships planned during Expo 2020 Dubai to add more languages At least 2.2 billion people globally have a vision impairment or blindness More than 90 per cent live in developing countries The Long-term aim of VOISS to reach the technology to people in poor countries with workshops that teach them to build their own device

How Voiss turns words to speech The device has a screen reader or software that monitors what happens on the screen The screen reader sends the text to the speech synthesiser This converts to audio whatever it receives from screen reader, so the person can hear what is happening on the screen A VOISS computer costs between $200 and $250 depending on memory card capacity that ranges from 32GB to 128GB The speech synthesisers VOISS develops are free Subsequent computer versions will include improvements such as wireless keyboards Arabic voice in affordable talking computer to be added next year to English, Portuguese, and Spanish synthesiser Partnerships planned during Expo 2020 Dubai to add more languages At least 2.2 billion people globally have a vision impairment or blindness More than 90 per cent live in developing countries The Long-term aim of VOISS to reach the technology to people in poor countries with workshops that teach them to build their own device

How Voiss turns words to speech The device has a screen reader or software that monitors what happens on the screen The screen reader sends the text to the speech synthesiser This converts to audio whatever it receives from screen reader, so the person can hear what is happening on the screen A VOISS computer costs between $200 and $250 depending on memory card capacity that ranges from 32GB to 128GB The speech synthesisers VOISS develops are free Subsequent computer versions will include improvements such as wireless keyboards Arabic voice in affordable talking computer to be added next year to English, Portuguese, and Spanish synthesiser Partnerships planned during Expo 2020 Dubai to add more languages At least 2.2 billion people globally have a vision impairment or blindness More than 90 per cent live in developing countries The Long-term aim of VOISS to reach the technology to people in poor countries with workshops that teach them to build their own device

How Voiss turns words to speech The device has a screen reader or software that monitors what happens on the screen The screen reader sends the text to the speech synthesiser This converts to audio whatever it receives from screen reader, so the person can hear what is happening on the screen A VOISS computer costs between $200 and $250 depending on memory card capacity that ranges from 32GB to 128GB The speech synthesisers VOISS develops are free Subsequent computer versions will include improvements such as wireless keyboards Arabic voice in affordable talking computer to be added next year to English, Portuguese, and Spanish synthesiser Partnerships planned during Expo 2020 Dubai to add more languages At least 2.2 billion people globally have a vision impairment or blindness More than 90 per cent live in developing countries The Long-term aim of VOISS to reach the technology to people in poor countries with workshops that teach them to build their own device

How Voiss turns words to speech The device has a screen reader or software that monitors what happens on the screen The screen reader sends the text to the speech synthesiser This converts to audio whatever it receives from screen reader, so the person can hear what is happening on the screen A VOISS computer costs between $200 and $250 depending on memory card capacity that ranges from 32GB to 128GB The speech synthesisers VOISS develops are free Subsequent computer versions will include improvements such as wireless keyboards Arabic voice in affordable talking computer to be added next year to English, Portuguese, and Spanish synthesiser Partnerships planned during Expo 2020 Dubai to add more languages At least 2.2 billion people globally have a vision impairment or blindness More than 90 per cent live in developing countries The Long-term aim of VOISS to reach the technology to people in poor countries with workshops that teach them to build their own device

How Voiss turns words to speech The device has a screen reader or software that monitors what happens on the screen The screen reader sends the text to the speech synthesiser This converts to audio whatever it receives from screen reader, so the person can hear what is happening on the screen A VOISS computer costs between $200 and $250 depending on memory card capacity that ranges from 32GB to 128GB The speech synthesisers VOISS develops are free Subsequent computer versions will include improvements such as wireless keyboards Arabic voice in affordable talking computer to be added next year to English, Portuguese, and Spanish synthesiser Partnerships planned during Expo 2020 Dubai to add more languages At least 2.2 billion people globally have a vision impairment or blindness More than 90 per cent live in developing countries The Long-term aim of VOISS to reach the technology to people in poor countries with workshops that teach them to build their own device

How Voiss turns words to speech The device has a screen reader or software that monitors what happens on the screen The screen reader sends the text to the speech synthesiser This converts to audio whatever it receives from screen reader, so the person can hear what is happening on the screen A VOISS computer costs between $200 and $250 depending on memory card capacity that ranges from 32GB to 128GB The speech synthesisers VOISS develops are free Subsequent computer versions will include improvements such as wireless keyboards Arabic voice in affordable talking computer to be added next year to English, Portuguese, and Spanish synthesiser Partnerships planned during Expo 2020 Dubai to add more languages At least 2.2 billion people globally have a vision impairment or blindness More than 90 per cent live in developing countries The Long-term aim of VOISS to reach the technology to people in poor countries with workshops that teach them to build their own device

How Voiss turns words to speech The device has a screen reader or software that monitors what happens on the screen The screen reader sends the text to the speech synthesiser This converts to audio whatever it receives from screen reader, so the person can hear what is happening on the screen A VOISS computer costs between $200 and $250 depending on memory card capacity that ranges from 32GB to 128GB The speech synthesisers VOISS develops are free Subsequent computer versions will include improvements such as wireless keyboards Arabic voice in affordable talking computer to be added next year to English, Portuguese, and Spanish synthesiser Partnerships planned during Expo 2020 Dubai to add more languages At least 2.2 billion people globally have a vision impairment or blindness More than 90 per cent live in developing countries The Long-term aim of VOISS to reach the technology to people in poor countries with workshops that teach them to build their own device

How Voiss turns words to speech The device has a screen reader or software that monitors what happens on the screen The screen reader sends the text to the speech synthesiser This converts to audio whatever it receives from screen reader, so the person can hear what is happening on the screen A VOISS computer costs between $200 and $250 depending on memory card capacity that ranges from 32GB to 128GB The speech synthesisers VOISS develops are free Subsequent computer versions will include improvements such as wireless keyboards Arabic voice in affordable talking computer to be added next year to English, Portuguese, and Spanish synthesiser Partnerships planned during Expo 2020 Dubai to add more languages At least 2.2 billion people globally have a vision impairment or blindness More than 90 per cent live in developing countries The Long-term aim of VOISS to reach the technology to people in poor countries with workshops that teach them to build their own device

How Voiss turns words to speech The device has a screen reader or software that monitors what happens on the screen The screen reader sends the text to the speech synthesiser This converts to audio whatever it receives from screen reader, so the person can hear what is happening on the screen A VOISS computer costs between $200 and $250 depending on memory card capacity that ranges from 32GB to 128GB The speech synthesisers VOISS develops are free Subsequent computer versions will include improvements such as wireless keyboards Arabic voice in affordable talking computer to be added next year to English, Portuguese, and Spanish synthesiser Partnerships planned during Expo 2020 Dubai to add more languages At least 2.2 billion people globally have a vision impairment or blindness More than 90 per cent live in developing countries The Long-term aim of VOISS to reach the technology to people in poor countries with workshops that teach them to build their own device

How Voiss turns words to speech The device has a screen reader or software that monitors what happens on the screen The screen reader sends the text to the speech synthesiser This converts to audio whatever it receives from screen reader, so the person can hear what is happening on the screen A VOISS computer costs between $200 and $250 depending on memory card capacity that ranges from 32GB to 128GB The speech synthesisers VOISS develops are free Subsequent computer versions will include improvements such as wireless keyboards Arabic voice in affordable talking computer to be added next year to English, Portuguese, and Spanish synthesiser Partnerships planned during Expo 2020 Dubai to add more languages At least 2.2 billion people globally have a vision impairment or blindness More than 90 per cent live in developing countries The Long-term aim of VOISS to reach the technology to people in poor countries with workshops that teach them to build their own device

How Voiss turns words to speech The device has a screen reader or software that monitors what happens on the screen The screen reader sends the text to the speech synthesiser This converts to audio whatever it receives from screen reader, so the person can hear what is happening on the screen A VOISS computer costs between $200 and $250 depending on memory card capacity that ranges from 32GB to 128GB The speech synthesisers VOISS develops are free Subsequent computer versions will include improvements such as wireless keyboards Arabic voice in affordable talking computer to be added next year to English, Portuguese, and Spanish synthesiser Partnerships planned during Expo 2020 Dubai to add more languages At least 2.2 billion people globally have a vision impairment or blindness More than 90 per cent live in developing countries The Long-term aim of VOISS to reach the technology to people in poor countries with workshops that teach them to build their own device

How Voiss turns words to speech The device has a screen reader or software that monitors what happens on the screen The screen reader sends the text to the speech synthesiser This converts to audio whatever it receives from screen reader, so the person can hear what is happening on the screen A VOISS computer costs between $200 and $250 depending on memory card capacity that ranges from 32GB to 128GB The speech synthesisers VOISS develops are free Subsequent computer versions will include improvements such as wireless keyboards Arabic voice in affordable talking computer to be added next year to English, Portuguese, and Spanish synthesiser Partnerships planned during Expo 2020 Dubai to add more languages At least 2.2 billion people globally have a vision impairment or blindness More than 90 per cent live in developing countries The Long-term aim of VOISS to reach the technology to people in poor countries with workshops that teach them to build their own device

How Voiss turns words to speech The device has a screen reader or software that monitors what happens on the screen The screen reader sends the text to the speech synthesiser This converts to audio whatever it receives from screen reader, so the person can hear what is happening on the screen A VOISS computer costs between $200 and $250 depending on memory card capacity that ranges from 32GB to 128GB The speech synthesisers VOISS develops are free Subsequent computer versions will include improvements such as wireless keyboards Arabic voice in affordable talking computer to be added next year to English, Portuguese, and Spanish synthesiser Partnerships planned during Expo 2020 Dubai to add more languages At least 2.2 billion people globally have a vision impairment or blindness More than 90 per cent live in developing countries The Long-term aim of VOISS to reach the technology to people in poor countries with workshops that teach them to build their own device