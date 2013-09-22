Dubai housing: Emaar Properties selling 121 Spanish-style villas in Arabian Ranches

Arabian Ranches has unveiled Spanish-inspired Palma villas. Palma will feature 121 villas, available in four designs, all rooted in rich Spanish architecture. Photo courtesy Emaar

Emaar Properties said yesterday that investors will this week be able to buy homes in the latest phase of Arabian Ranches, as the Dubai developer expands one of its most popular communities.

Emaar said it would open online registration on its website for 121 villas with Spanish-style architecture in the Palma phase on Wednesday.

Sales are to be held simultaneously in Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

“Arabian Ranches is one of Dubai’s most popular communities,” said Ahmad Al Matrooshi, the managing director of Emaar. “With the launch of Palma ... we are offering another opportunity for homeowners and investors to be part of this world-class community.

In the first half of this year, more than 250 new mortgages were issued for homes in Arabian Ranches, with a total value of Dh722 million – an average of Dh2.8m per property, according to data from the research company Reidin.

Reidin ranked Arabian Ranches as the UAE community with the fourth-highest value of new mortgages over the year’s first half. It was exceeded only by Emaar’s Downtown Dubai (Dh1.4 billion), Emaar’s Dubai Marina (Dh840m) and Nakheel’s Palm Jumeirah (Dh822m).

The surge in housing costs in the emirate has translated into higher costs for tenants.

Annual rents for a four-bedroom villa in Arabian Ranches rose by 8 per cent in the second quarter of this year to about Dh290,000.

Prime house prices in Dubai are rising faster than anywhere in the world, rocketing 21.7 per cent over the past year as new mortgages in the emirate surge, figures showed this month.

According to the property broker Knight Frank, the average price of prime property in Dubai increased 14.7 per cent over the six months to June alone and by 5 per cent between April and June.

The property valuer Cluttons has said the number of mortgage valuations it has been asked to carry out over the past 12 months has increased by 40 per cent from a year earlier.

Last week, Emaar held simultaneous sales events in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, London and Jeddah for 178 serviced apartments in a tower close to Burj Khalifa in Downtown Dubai. Other developments being planned include The Opera District in Downtown Dubai.

Emaar’s shares declined 1.8 per cent to Dh5.75 each yesterday as retail investors divested out of big cap firms in preference of small caps.

“Today was a play on penny stocks, more so than big blue chip companies,” said Mohammed Ali Yasin, managing director at National Bank of Abu Dhabi’s brokerage arms. “Most of the stocks they that were concentrated on were below Dh1.”

Shares of Emaar have risen by more than 50 per cent this year.

Tightening the screw on rogue recruiters The UAE overhauled the procedure to recruit housemaids and domestic workers with a law in 2017 to protect low-income labour from being exploited. Only recruitment companies authorised by the government are permitted as part of Tadbeer, a network of labour ministry-regulated centres. A contract must be drawn up for domestic workers, the wages and job offer clearly stating the nature of work. The contract stating the wages, work entailed and accommodation must be sent to the employee in their home country before they depart for the UAE. The contract will be signed by the employer and employee when the domestic worker arrives in the UAE. Only recruitment agencies registered with the ministry can undertake recruitment and employment applications for domestic workers. Penalties for illegal recruitment in the UAE include fines of up to Dh100,000 and imprisonment But agents not authorised by the government sidestep the law by illegally getting women into the country on visit visas.

Bio Born in Dibba, Sharjah in 1972.

He is the eldest among 11 brothers and sisters.

He was educated in Sharjah schools and is a graduate of UAE University in Al Ain.

He has written poetry for 30 years and has had work published in local newspapers.

He likes all kinds of adventure movies that relate to his work.

His dream is a safe and preserved environment for all humankind.

His favourite book is The Quran, and 'Maze of Innovation and Creativity', written by his brother.

Normal People Sally Rooney, Faber & Faber



Jawab Iteiqal

Director: Mohamed Sammy

Starring: Mohamed Ramadan, Ayad Nasaar, Mohamed Adel and Sabry Fawaz

2 stars

The Specs: The Specs: Engine: 2.9-litre, V6 twin-turbo Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 444bhp Torque: 600Nm Price: AED 356,580 incl VAT On sale: now.

MATCH INFO Uefa Nations League League A, Group 4

Spain v England, 10.45pm (UAE)

MATCH INFO Azerbaijan 0 Wales 2 (Moore 10', Wilson 34')

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

