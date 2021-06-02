Investcorp's move to delist in keeping with its iconic history

The Tiffany & Co flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York. In 1984, Investcorp outbid future US President Donald Trump to buy it. It then rejuvenated the brand and took it public. Bloomberg

In London, in the mid to late 1990s, the only Arab financial company that was spoken of with reverence was Investcorp. By then it had been involved in iconic deals for luxury brands such as Tiffany & Co and Gucci, rejuvenating them and then taking them public at enormous profit. It outbid future US President Donald Trump to acquire Tiffany's in 1984 and netted $1 billion profit from Gucci. Understandably, Iraqi founder Nemir Kirdar, a former Chase banker, became a legend in financial circles.

In 1982, he had started off with an idea to put the money of wealthy Gulf merchant families into companies in the US which had lost some of their lustre as they changed hands from one generation to the next. The Gulf at that time was akin to Silicon Valley in terms of concentration of investors, and Investcorp offered them from their home base the kind of access to good private equity deals that they would usually have to be in New York to get.

Nemir Kirdar, the founder of Investcorp. AP

This was underpinned by principles of professionalism and strong management, which Investcorp pioneered in the Arabian Gulf's financial sector. Its example has inspired many institutions since to follow the path it trailblazed. Investcorp's ability to raise money from investors in the Gulf consistently for decades puts it at the very pinnacle of the industry. Many huge Wall Street and City of London names have found their experience of fund raising in the region far more frustrating. Investcorp has been able to tailor a peerless capital raising approach. As one ex-banker told me, "I always take my cue from what Investcorp are doing".

US fashion designer Tom Ford came to prominence at Gucci when it was owned by Investcorp. EPA

In the past six years in particular, under executive chairman Mohammed Alardhi, Investcorp has leveraged its dominant regional position to become a global private equity company. Its expanded investor base is now institutionally-led, including sovereign wealth funds, and spread across continents, including Asia. While its legacy on New York's Fifth Avenue remains the most well-known (fashion designer Tom Ford came to prominence at Gucci under its watch), Investcorp's more than 150 deals have also spanned other sectors, including property and technology. It has a dozen offices, including in Beijing, New York and Switzerland. However, its roots are in the Gulf and Bahrain, where its headquarters will remain, even though its shares will no longer be listed on the local stock exchange. In many ways, this decision is also true to its heritage. As a company that has always been management led, rather unique for a region where many businesses are run by shareholders and owners, no longer being publicly listed will allow its leadership to be even more focused on growth and increasing Investcorp's value.

Mohammed Alardhi, executive chairman of Investcorp. Phil Weymouth for The National

Since its early days under Mr Kirdar, Investcorp has valued good practice, governance and processes. This discipline has been key to its sustained success. Recently, and in a short space of time, it has tripled its assets under management to $35 billion. In 2019, Mr Alardhi told me in Davos that the target is $50bn. In the 1980s and right up until the financial crisis a decade ago, being publicly listed supported good governance and management discipline, as well as providing the most efficient access to liquidity to fuel growth.

Today, it can be argued convincingly that being a publicly listed company anywhere in the world is more of a distraction for management than a strength. The impact of social media and platforms such as the Robinhood trading app on stock markets has been to increase volatility and undermine investor confidence. In any case, companies that want to go public now are more likely to do so under the more controlled conditions of a special purpose acquisition company than an actual initial public offering. It is unlikely that any observers will see not being listed as a disadvantage for Investcorp.

In fact, freed of the burden of periodic market reporting, the ability of its management to pursue opportunities will be enhanced. Ultimately, more time spent on growing the business will be good for shareholder value.

The decision to delist was backed unanimously by its shareholders and hardly any will sell their holdings, it is understood. In any case, the original shareholders from the 1980s pass on their interests in Investcorp from one generation to the next, like a family heirloom.

It has been almost 40 years since Investcorp was launched as a pioneering private equity company. It now describes itself as "a leading global manager of alternative investments", having said it learnt from every deal and each period of market turmoil. It has also experienced a smooth succession from founder to the next generation of management. Mr Kirdar passed away last year, aged 83, but he had already handed over the reins in 2017.

This typified a culture of long-sightedness, which has helped build the company’s resilience. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Investcorp was able to absorb the shocks and increase its profit in the six months to December 31, 2020, because its global and diversified scale allowed it to take advantage of the recovery in Asia.

The next period holds much promise too. For example, three companies working on Expo 2020 Dubai are part of Investcorp's portfolio. The Expo's tag line is "connecting minds, creating the future". Investcorp's unofficial motto might be "always connected to the future".

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

If you go The flights Etihad flies direct from Abu Dhabi to San Francisco from Dh5,760 return including taxes. The car Etihad Guest members get a 10 per cent worldwide discount when booking with Hertz, as well as earning miles on their rentals. A week's car hire costs from Dh1,500 including taxes. The hotels Along the route, Motel 6 (www.motel6.com) offers good value and comfort, with rooms from $55 (Dh202) per night including taxes. In Portland, the Jupiter Hotel (https://jupiterhotel.com/) has rooms from $165 (Dh606) per night including taxes. The Society Hotel https://thesocietyhotel.com/ has rooms from $130 (Dh478) per night including taxes. More info To keep up with constant developments in Portland, visit www.travelportland.com. Good guidebooks include the Lonely Planet guides to Northern California and Washington, Oregon & the Pacific Northwest.

Expert advice "Join in with a group like Cycle Safe Dubai or TrainYAS, where you'll meet like-minded people and always have support on hand." Stewart Howison, co-founder of Cycle Safe Dubai and owner of Revolution Cycles "When you sweat a lot, you lose a lot of salt and other electrolytes from your body. If your electrolytes drop enough, you will be at risk of cramping. To prevent salt deficiency, simply add an electrolyte mix to your water." Cornelia Gloor, head of RAK Hospital's Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy Centre "Don't make the mistake of thinking you can ride as fast or as far during the summer as you do in cooler weather. The heat will make you expend more energy to maintain a speed that might normally be comfortable, so pace yourself when riding during the hotter parts of the day." Chandrashekar Nandi, physiotherapist at Burjeel Hospital in Dubai



More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

What is a calorie? A food calorie, or kilocalorie, is a measure of nutritional energy generated from what is consumed. One calorie, is the amount of heat needed to raise the temperature of 1 kilogram of water by 1°C. A kilocalorie represents a 1,000 true calories of energy. Energy density figures are often quoted as calories per serving, with one gram of fat in food containing nine calories, and a gram of protein or carbohydrate providing about four. Alcohol contains about seven calories a gram.

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

World Cricket League Division 2 In Windhoek, Namibia - Top two teams qualify for the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, which starts on March 4. UAE fixtures Thursday February 8, v Kenya; Friday February 9, v Canada; Sunday February 11, v Nepal; Monday February 12, v Oman; Wednesday February 14, v Namibia; Thursday February 15, final

