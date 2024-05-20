US FDIC chair Gruenberg says he will resign once successor is announced

The chairman of the US Federal Deposit Insurance Commission announced on Monday that he will step down, after an investigation uncovered multiple reports of sexual harassment and a toxic workplace culture at the top banking regulator.

Martin Gruenberg, 71, said he would quit once a successor is confirmed.

The investigation revealed widespread misconduct, including allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination, after the law firm Cleary Gottlieb interviewed 500 employees at the agency.

The report also concluded that Mr Gruenberg had a reputation for losing his temper and “interacting with staff in a demeaning and inappropriate manner”.

Mr Gruenberg, who has been on the FDIC's board of directors since 2005, pledged to fix the issues but has faced a barrage of criticism and calls for his resignation, mainly by Republicans.

Mr Gruenberg's departure could have implications for President Joe Biden's reform agenda and proposed new rules for banks to increase their capital. Republicans have opposed such measures.

This is a developing story.