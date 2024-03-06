Jerome Powell anticipates changes to Federal Reserve's proposed banking requirements

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told US lawmakers on Wednesday that he expects there will be significant changes to the US central bank's proposed rule on capital banking requirements after facing a backlash from lawmakers and banks.

The proposal, which was introduced by Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Michael Barr, would require big banks to raise their capital requirements by roughly 20 per cent to absorb potential losses, which exceeds the Basel 3 Endgame requirements. The rule would apply to banks such as Wells Fargo and JP Morgan, whose assets range from $100 to $250 billion.

“It's more important that we get this right and that we do it fast. We understand that this is an important rule-making [process] and it's going to have potential implications for the economy and the people we serve,” Mr Powell said during the question-and-answer portion of his testimony before the House Financial Services Committee.

Big banks and Republicans have offered the most vocal pushback against these new rules. But proposals have also received criticism from some Democrats who say they could hurt small businesses by cutting off access to credit.

“Members on both sides of the aisle on this committee and in Congress have made clear the Basel 3 Endgame proposal would be catastrophic for families, communities, small businesses. Regulators should withdraw it and start over,” committee chairman Patrick McHenry said.

Mr Powell said the Federal Reserve has not made a decision on a re-proposal, but would not hesitate to do so.

“We do hear the concerns and I do expect that there will be broad material changes to the proposal,” Mr Powell said.

“I'll add that I am confident that this final product will be one that does have broad support … in the broader world.”

The proposal is a continuation of a rule global regulators have sought to implement following the 2008-09 financial crisis. US regulators approved the proposal last summer after the collapse of three regional US banks sparked fears of a new global crisis.

But the proposal faced pushback even within the Fed's own building.

Fed Governors Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller voted against the proposal at the time, arguing it would hurt consumers. And while Mr Powell voted in support, he also voiced scepticism.

The Fed has extended its comment period on the proposal until May 12.