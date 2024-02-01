First Abu Dhabi Bank's fourth-quarter profit climbs 63% on revenue surge

First Abu Dhabi Bank, the UAE's largest lender by assets, reported a 63 per cent surge in its fourth-quarter net income, as revenue rose and impairment charges fells amid continuing economic momentum in the UAE.

Net profit for the three months to the end of December climbed to Dh4.01 billion ($1.09 billion), FAB said on Thursday in a filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Quarterly operating income climbed 17 per cent on an annual basis to Dh6.93 billion, driven by a 12 per cent rise in net interest income to Dh4.69 billion.

Non-interest income for the reporting period surged 29 per cent year on year to Dh2.24 billion, reflecting strong fee generation momentum and robust client activity across asset classes.

Impairment charge for the three last three months of the year fell 10 per cent annually to Dh999 million.

The UAE economy continues to be a compelling story of growth and diversification, with deepening trade ties and economic relationships,” Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, chairman of FAB said.

“We have a clear strategy to deliver for our shareholders while supporting the UAE building on its position as a recognised international financial centre, a global trade hub, a nexus of innovation and advanced technology and a thriving business environment.”

More to follow ....