Emirates NBD's Q4 profit rises 3% on continued economic momentum across UAE

Emirates NBD, Dubai's biggest lender by assets, recorded a 3 per cent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit as continued economic momentum in the UAE and the broader Mena region drove income.

Group net profit for the three months to the end of December rose to Dh4 billion ($1.1 billion), the lender said on Thursday in a filing to the Dubai Financial Market, where its shares are traded.

Total quarterly income increased by 5 per cent annually to Dh10.3 billion, driven by a 2 per cent year-on-year rise in the bank's net interest income to Dh7.8 billion.

Non-funded income for the three months surged by 18 per cent to Dh2.5 billion.

The rise in quarterly net profit reflects “a healthy regional economy and the success of the group’s diversified business model,” said Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum, chairman, of Emirates NBD.

