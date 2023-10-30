HSBC's Q3 pre-tax profit more than doubles to $7.7 bn on higher interest income

HSBC's third-quarter profit before tax more than doubled as rising interest rates around the world boosted the profitability of Europe’s biggest lender, which announced plans for a share buy-back programme of up to $3 billion.

Pre-tax income for the three months to the end of September rose to $7.7 billion, up from $3.2 billion in the same quarter of 2022, HSBC said on Monday.

The results missed the $8.1 billion mean average estimate of analysts polled by the bank.

Third-quarter profit also included a $2.1 billion reversal of an impairment relating to the planned sale of HSBC's retail banking operations in France, as the completion of the transaction has become less certain.

Revenue increased by 40 per cent to $16.2 billion, driven by higher interest rates that boosted net interest income in all of its global businesses and as non-interest income also increased.

“We have had three consecutive quarters of strong financial performance,” said HSBC group chief executive Noel Quinn.

“There was good broad-based growth across all businesses and geographies, supported by the interest rate environment.”

More to follow …