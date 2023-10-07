Emirates NBD launches digital wealth platform for trading securities and ETFs

Emirates NBD, Dubai's biggest lender by assets, has launched a digital wealth platform that will allow its customers to trade securities and exchange traded funds on local and global exchanges.

The platform grants investors access to more than 11,000 global and 150 regional equities, with the ability to trade on domestic bourses including the Dubai Financial Market, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Nasdaq Dubai, and international markets including the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and London Stock Exchange, Emirates NBD said in a statement.

The platform is embedded in the bank’s revamped mobile application ENBD X, backing up Emirates NBD's mobile-first strategy.

The bank said the recently-launched ENBD X is powered by the latest and most secure cloud technologies, guaranteeing the safety and security of its users.

Nearly 95 per cent of Emirates NBD's digital banking customers are now using services through the bank's mobile banking app, Marwan Hadi, group head of retail banking and wealth management, said.

“With the launch of the digital wealth offering, we have elevated ENBD X as a one-stop platform for both everyday banking and wealth management needs,” he said.

Digital banking services have grown in popularity as mobile transactions and FinTech services gained traction during the coronavirus pandemic, with consumers realising its advantages and flexibility.

They have also been important in helping customers gain full control when conducting transactions, managing their wealth and making investments at their convenience.

“Our goal has always been to offer customers a benchmark experience with the widest range of on-the-go digital banking services,” said Pedro Sousa Cardoso, chief digital officer for retail banking and wealth management at Emirates NBD.

The digital wealth platform, which was rolled out during Emirates NBD's 60th anniversary, offers instant onboarding to both investment account holders and new investors: after the initial set-up, investors can immediately start trading securities and ETFs after adding funds to their account.

The platform also offers a secure sign service, where users with high trading volume can update and sign investment documents to complete any trade irrespective of its complexity or value. The tool helps digital interactions between relationship managers and investors, eliminating the need to visit an Emirates NBD branch.

In addition, customers can also use the platform to review market updates related to their portfolios and see daily market movers. It also offers investment tools with historical and intraday charts including technical analysis, along with access to independent analyst ratings and fundamental data on market consensus.

Users of the platform can also create multiple watch lists to follow stocks and ETFs and track their favoured securities.