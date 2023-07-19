UAE central bank and IMF explore co-operation in green financing ahead of Cop28 meeting

The Central Bank of the UAE and the International Monetary Fund met in Abu Dhabi to discuss bilateral relations including joint co-operation on green financing ahead of the Cop28 summit hosted by the UAE in November.

The banking regulator's ambitious agenda for green financing, aligned with the UAE's strategy for sustainable economic growth and financial stability, was also a key topic of discussion, the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We welcome all efforts to strengthen our co-operation and relations with international financial institutions, particularly the International Monetary Fund (IMF)," Khaled Mohamed Balama, governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, said.

"The UAE acknowledges the role these ties play in supporting our efforts to establish sustainable growth in various sectors and in enhancing the UAE’s position in the global stage and its contribution to providing effective solutions that ensure financial stability, drive global economic growth, and encourage sustainable development.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Abu Dhabi clean energy company Masdar said it raised $750 million through the sale of 10-year senior unsecured notes that will help it fund renewable energy projects. The green bond was 5.6-times oversubscribed, with the order book peaking at $4.2 billion, Masdar said.

Ahead of the UAE hosting the UN climate change conference, Cop28, the country is seeking to prioritise initiatives that advance climate finance and decarbonisation.

