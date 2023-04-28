Silicon Valley Bank failure highlights 'weakness in supervision', Fed says

California-based Silicon Valley Bank was not subject to heightened supervisory or regulatory standards by the US Federal Reserve and “significant risk” to the bank's safety and soundness were missed, leading to its collapse, a review report released on Friday shows.

SVB's failure was due to a “textbook case of mismanagement”, with its senior leadership failing to manage basic interest rate and liquidity risk and its board of directors not holding them accountable, the report said.

But Fed supervisors failed to take forceful enough action, Michael Barr, the Fed’s vice chair for supervision, said.

“While the firm was growing rapidly from $71 billion to over $211 billion in assets from 2019 to 2021, it was not subject to heightened supervisory or regulatory standards. The Federal Reserve did not appreciate the seriousness of critical deficiencies in the firm’s governance, liquidity, and interest rate risk management,” he said.

“These judgments meant that Silicon Valley Bank remained well-rated, even as conditions deteriorated and significant risk to the firm’s safety and soundness emerged.”

The collapse of SVB in March sparked a turbulent period, which stoked fears of a global banking crisis similar to when Washington Mutual collapsed in 2008.

In the days after SVB's collapse, mid-size lenders Signature and Silvergate Bank both failed and shares tumbled at other regional banks.

Contagion fears even spread to Europe, where Credit Suisse was acquired by UBS.

However, the report once again stressed that the US banking system is “sound and resilient, with strong capital and liquidity”.

Mr Barr called for comprehensive changes and reassessment of how the institution manages US financial companies.

“Following SVB’s failure, we must strengthen the Federal Reserve’s supervision and regulation based on what we have learnt,” Mr Barr said.

(More to follow …)