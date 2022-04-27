ADIB's first-quarter net income jumps 18% on lower impairment charges and higher revenue

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, the biggest Sharia-compliant lender in the emirate, reported an 18 per cent surge in first-quarter net profit as revenue climbed amid cost controls and continued economic recovery in the UAE drove provisions for loan losses lower.

Net profit for the three-month period to the end of March rose to Dh715 million ($194.8m) from a year earlier, ADIB said in statement on Wednesday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Revenue climbed 6 per cent to Dh1.41 billion from a year earlier, driven by 12 per cent annual increase in non-funded income to Dh620m and a 1 per cent growth in funded income to Dh789m.

Provisions for bad loans declined 15 per cent to Dh113m, reflecting an overall improvement in economic conditions. The lender also improved the provision coverage of non-performing financing, including collaterals, by 9.2 percentage points to more than 121 per cent.

“ADIB delivered robust year-on-year growth underscored by positive increases in our assets, revenues and net profits, while also maintaining a steady balance sheet growth, liquidity and capital ratios,” Jawaan Al Khaili, chairman of ADIB, said.

“Our performance reflects solid momentum across our core businesses, an improved macroeconomic backdrop, and is the outcome of our strategic review that was conducted to unlock value, drive growth and prepare the bank for the future.”

The UAE economy bounced back strongly from the pandemic-driven slowdown last year and has continued momentum into this year despite global geopolitical headwinds and pandemic-related uncertainties. The Arab world’s second-largest economy introduced fiscal and monetary stimulus worth Dh388bn that has supported the economic rebound.

The economic stimulus includes the Dh50bn Targeted Economic Support Scheme (Tess) launched by the Central Bank of the UAE to boost liquidity in the banking and financial sector, parts of which have been extended to mid-2022.

The country's economy grew 3.8 per cent last year, beating the World Bank's forecast of 2.1 per cent, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said earlier this month.

The economic output is expected to grow 4.9 per cent in 2022, according to Japan's largest lender MUFG, while Emirates NBD forecasts growth of 5.7 per cent and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank estimates a 5.4 per cent expansion, supported by a sharp rise in the oil sector.

The country's non-oil economy is projected to grow 3.9 per cent this year, according to the central bank, while Emirates NBD estimates a rise of 4 per cent and ADCB forecasts an expansion of 3.4 per cent.

“As we look ahead, we do not believe the global macroeconomic challenges will curtail the local recovery. We see that the UAE economy will continue to improve,” Mr Al Khaili said.

“We remain confident that we are well positioned … to deliver strong results well into the future.”

The lender remains focused on cost discipline that led to a 2 per cent annual drop in operating expenses to Dh577m. The bank’s cost-to-income ratio improved 3.4 percentage points to 40.9 per cent.

ADIB’s total assets increased 6 per cent year-on-year to Dh139bn, driven by a 9 per cent jump in gross financing to Dh95bn.

Customer deposits during the first three months of the year grew 8 per cent annually to Dh111bn. The lender maintained a robust capital position with a common equity tier 1 ratio of 12.7 per cent and total capital adequacy ratio of 18.1 per cent.

“We had a very successful start into 2022 as we continued to see healthy underlying momentum across most of our businesses,” group chief executive Nasser Al Awadhi said.

“We will continue to identify new growth areas and invest our resources there and enhance our infrastructure and risk management and controls.”