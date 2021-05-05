Plane lessor DAE 'confident' of market recovery despite slide in Q1 profit

Firoz Tarapore, CEO of government-backed Dubai Aerospace Enterprise. The plane lessor said it is confident that a faster pace of vaccinations in the next six months will aid a recovery in air travel. Leslie Pableo/ The National.

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), one of the world's biggest plane lessors, said a faster pace of vaccination roll-out over the next six months will boost air travel growth, after it posted a decline in first-quarter profit.

Profit for the period fell to $8.3 million in the first three months of 2021, from $76.7m in the same period last year, DAE said in a statement on Wednesday. Adjusted profit for the period stood at $24.4m after adding back one-off debt redemption costs.

Total revenue for the first quarter dropped to $307.5m, compared to $352m in the same quarter in 2020, as net lease revenue and maintenance revenue fell.

"We remain confident that deployment of vaccines in the next six months will be faster and more broad-based than it has been, and this will form the foundation for the next leg-up in international, regional and domestic air travel growth," Firoz Tarapore, chief executive of DAE, said.

DAE said it offered relief packages during the first quarter to 38 airline customers, as the Covid-19 pandemic hurt revenues, in the form of either lease deferrals or amendments.

The value of these deferral relief packages totaled $195.5m, of which $184.1m has been incurred and $11.4m relates to future rentals.

Of the $184.1m incurred, $57.1m has been completed and $127m remains accrued at March 31, 2021.

Lease amendments, mainly involving near-term relief in exchange for lease extensions and other lease value enhancements, were valued at $139m.

“We have received a diverse range of requests and we continue to evaluate these on a case-by-case basis and to seek solutions that create value for both the airline and DAE,” the company said.

The lessor had a total owned, managed and committed fleet of 377 aircraft as of March 31. The aggregate book value of its owned fleet, including finance lease and loan receivables, was $11.6 billion. The estimated value of its managed fleet was $1.4bn.

The state-owned plane lessor, whose biggest customer is Emirates, said it grew its aircraft portfolio by taking delivery of 13 fuel efficient aircraft in the first quarter.

DAE's total available liquidity was $3.3bn in the first quarter, compared to $2.7bn at the end of December 31, 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents grew to $717.4m at the end of the quarter, from $ 577.3m in the same quarter last year.

Its net-debt-to-equity ratio was 2.65 times at the end of the quarter, compared to 2.57 times at the end of last year.

MATCH INFO Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

TEACHERS' PAY - WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW Pay varies significantly depending on the school, its rating and the curriculum. Here's a rough guide as of January 2021: - top end schools tend to pay Dh16,000-17,000 a month - plus a monthly housing allowance of up to Dh6,000. These tend to be British curriculum schools rated 'outstanding' or 'very good', followed by American schools - average salary across curriculums and skill levels is about Dh10,000, recruiters say - it is becoming more common for schools to provide accommodation, sometimes in an apartment block with other teachers, rather than hand teachers a cash housing allowance - some strong performing schools have cut back on salaries since the pandemic began, sometimes offering Dh16,000 including the housing allowance, which reflects the slump in rental costs, and sheer demand for jobs - maths and science teachers are most in demand and some schools will pay up to Dh3,000 more than other teachers in recognition of their technical skills - at the other end of the market, teachers in some Indian schools, where fees are lower and competition among applicants is intense, can be paid as low as Dh3,000 per month - in Indian schools, it has also become common for teachers to share residential accommodation, living in a block with colleagues

Indoor Cricket World Cup Dubai 2017 Venue Insportz, Dubai; Admission Free Fixtures - Open Men 2pm: India v New Zealand, Malaysia v UAE, Singapore v South Africa, Sri Lanka v England; 8pm: Australia v Singapore, India v Sri Lanka, England v Malaysia, New Zealand v South Africa Fixtures - Open Women Noon: New Zealand v England, UAE v Australia; 6pm: England v South Africa, New Zealand v Australia

What is the definition of an SME? SMEs in the UAE are defined by the number of employees, annual turnover and sector. For example, a “small company” in the services industry has six to 50 employees with a turnover of more than Dh2 million up to Dh20m, while in the manufacturing industry the requirements are 10 to 100 employees with a turnover of more than Dh3m up to Dh50m, according to Dubai SME, an agency of the Department of Economic Development. A “medium-sized company” can either have staff of 51 to 200 employees or 101 to 250 employees, and a turnover less than or equal to Dh200m or Dh250m, again depending on whether the business is in the trading, manufacturing or services sectors.

