British carrier Flybe enters administration and asks travellers not to go to airport

British regional airline Flybe entered into administration and asked travellers no to go to the airport on Thursday. Reuters

UK airline Flybe collapsed into administration after failing to secure a last-ditch bailout from the government, leaving no other option than to ground the regional airline serving far-flung parts of the UK.

Britain’s largest domestic airline had been teetering for months. It avoided liquidation in January, when Boris Johnson’s government came out in support of state intervention and its owners, including Virgin Atlantic Airways, injected extra cash. However, prospects for a turnaround dimmed as the coronavirus outbreak swept the globe, leading to a sharp pullback in travel.

"As a result of insolvency proceedings, Flybe has ceased to trade and is no longer able to fly or accept bookings," administrator EY said on Thursday. "Unfortunately it has been necessary to make the majority of the workforce redundant."

The company employs about 2,400 people. Because most of Flybe’s routes carry passengers between UK destinations, the Civil Aviation Authority will not be organising repatriation flights like the ones implemented to retrieve stranded tourists when Thomas Cook shut down last year.

“There is capacity in the market for people to travel via alternative airlines, rail and coach operations,” the CAA said.

The fate of Flybe illustrates the complex dilemma facing Mr Johnson’s government as the UK seeks to rebalance its economy outside the EU.

As a Conservative, the prime minister understands his party’s traditional reluctance to rescue failing private companies. But Flybe served economically flagging, “left behind” regions of the UK that he is desperate to revive.

Connecting parts of northern England with London and other major cities is a priority for Mr Johnson as he seeks to repay the faith of voters in areas that backed Brexit in 2016 and handed him victory in December’s election. At the same time, supporting air travel could have undermined his environmental credentials after a pledge to reduce carbon emissions to “net zero” by 2050.

The coronavirus added a new level of uncertainty. Flybe's direct parent, Connect Airways, was seeking a £100 million (Dh474m) state loan intended to keep it afloat through a restructuring program, alongside cuts to the UK flight tax in this month's budget, people familiar with the matter have said.

While Flybe’s owners were seeking to gauge whether a virus-related bailout might be possible, no agreement could be reached.

“We are deeply disappointed that Flybe has been unable to secure a viable basis for its continuing operations,” Virgin Atlantic said. “Despite the efforts of all involved to turn the airline around, not least the people of Flybe, the impact of COVID-19 on Flybe’s trading means that the consortium can no longer commit to continued financial support.”

Virgin and Connect Airways co-owners Stobart Group and private-equity company Cyrus Capital together promised about £30m in funds, on top of £110m committed after they bought Flybe in 2019 for £2.2m. Sir Richard Branson's long-haul airline had relied on Flybe to feed passengers into its main London Heathrow hub.

Flybe’s website was not working on Thursday morning.

The Department for Transport said officials would be on hand at affected UK airports to assist passengers. It said bus and train operators have been asked to accept Flybe tickets, with other airlines urged to offer reduced rescue fares.

"We are working closely with industry to minimize any disruption to routes operated by Flybe, including by looking urgently at how routes not already covered by other airlines can be re-established by the industry," DfT spokesman Jack Short said.

He added that Flybe’s financial difficulties “were longstanding and well documented” and predate the coronavirus outbreak.

Mr Johnson had announced a rescue of Flybe on January 14, saying the airline provided vital connections to economically challenged parts of Britain, many lacking adequate rail links. The move was criticised by other carriers, which said the company should not be propped up by the state, and green campaigners seeking a clampdown on the industry’s CO2 emissions.

Flybe was also able to defer some outstanding taxes, but the vital loan, air passenger duty reform and other measures such as state support for specific routes were left subject to further negotiation. In particular, the government had stressed that any funding would be on purely commercial terms, something that was expected to prove a sticking point given the airline’s losses.

Flybe has struggled for years with the narrow margins on regional routes, where demand is lower, together with fluctuating fuel prices and uncertainty around Brexit. The virus compounded its woes, as demand for travel slumped worldwide and airlines cut capacity in an effort to contain the outbreak.

"This is a sad day for UK aviation and we know that Flybe's decision to stop trading will be very distressing for all of its employees and customers," CAA chief executive Richard Moriarty said.

If you go Flight connections to Ulaanbaatar are available through a variety of hubs, including Seoul and Beijing, with airlines including Mongolian Airlines and Korean Air. While some nationalities, such as Americans, don't need a tourist visa for Mongolia, others, including UAE citizens, can obtain a visa on arrival, while others including UK citizens, need to obtain a visa in advance. Contact the Mongolian Embassy in the UAE for more information. Nomadic Road offers expedition-style trips to Mongolia in January and August, and other destinations during most other months. Its nine-day August 2020 Mongolia trip will cost from $5,250 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, two nights' hotel accommodation in Ulaanbaatar, vehicle rental, fuel, third party vehicle liability insurance, the services of a guide and support team, accommodation, food and entrance fees; nomadicroad.com A fully guided three-day, two-night itinerary at Three Camel Lodge costs from $2,420 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, accommodation, meals and excursions including the Yol Valley and Flaming Cliffs. A return internal flight from Ulaanbaatar to Dalanzadgad costs $300 per person and the flight takes 90 minutes each way; threecamellodge.com

Glossary of a stock market revolution Reddit A discussion website Redditor The users of Reddit Robinhood A smartphone app for buying and selling shares Short seller Selling a stock today in the belief its price will fall in the future Short squeeze Traders forced to buy a stock they are shorting Naked short An illegal practice

Rooney's club record At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17 At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253

How to come clean about financial infidelity Be honest and transparent: It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with.

Results 2pm: Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (Dirt) 1,200m, Winner: Mouheeb, Tom Marquand (jockey), Nicholas Bachalard (trainer) 2.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh68,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Honourable Justice, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer 3pm: Handicap (TB) Dh84,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Dahawi, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi 3.30pm: Conditions (TB) Dh100,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Dark Silver, Fernando Jara, Ahmad bin Harmash 4pm: Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Dark Of Night. Antonio Fresu, Al Muhairi. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh68,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Habah, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country's most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

How the UAE gratuity payment is calculated now Employees leaving an organisation are entitled to an end-of-service gratuity after completing at least one year of service. The tenure is calculated on the number of days worked and does not include lengthy leave periods, such as a sabbatical. If you have worked for a company between one and five years, you are paid 21 days of pay based on your final basic salary. After five years, however, you are entitled to 30 days of pay. The total lump sum you receive is based on the duration of your employment. 1. For those who have worked between one and five years, on a basic salary of Dh10,000 (calculation based on 30 days): a. Dh10,000 ÷ 30 = Dh333.33. Your daily wage is Dh333.33 b. Dh333.33 x 21 = Dh7,000. So 21 days salary equates to Dh7,000 in gratuity entitlement for each year of service. Multiply this figure for every year of service up to five years. 2. For those who have worked more than five years c. 333.33 x 30 = Dh10,000. So 30 days' salary is Dh10,000 in gratuity entitlement for each year of service. Note: The maximum figure cannot exceed two years total salary figure.

Western Region Asia Cup Qualifier Results UAE beat Saudi Arabia by 12 runs Kuwait beat Iran by eight wickets Oman beat Maldives by 10 wickets Bahrain beat Qatar by six wickets Semi-finals UAE v Qatar Bahrain v Kuwait

23-man shortlist for next six Hall of Fame inductees Tony Adams, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Sol Campbell, Eric Cantona, Andrew Cole, Ashley Cole, Didier Drogba, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Matt Le Tissier, Michael Owen, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, John Terry, Robin van Persie, Nemanja Vidic, Patrick Viera, Ian Wright.

UAE squad to face Ireland Ahmed Raza (captain), Chirag Suri (vice-captain), Rohan Mustafa, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmad, Zawar Farid, CP Rizwaan, Aryan Lakra, Karthik Meiyappan, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Adithya Shetty, Vriitya Aravind

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The Book of Collateral Damage Sinan Antoon (Yale University Press)

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

