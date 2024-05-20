Saudia Group places order for 105 Airbus narrow-body jets in its largest-ever deal

First delivery to be made in 2026

A Saudia Airbus A320. The aviation group signed a deal for 12 A320 Neos and 93 A321 Neos. NurPhoto

Deena Kamel
May 20, 2024
The Saudia Group has placed a confirmed order of 105 Airbus narrow bodies, marking the biggest aircraft deal in its history.

The aviation group signed a deal for 12 Airbus A320 Neos and 93 A321 Neos in a ceremony in Riyadh at the Future Aviation Forum.

The first aircraft is scheduled to be delivered in the first quarter of 2026, Ibrahim AlOmar, director general of Saudia Group, told the conference in Riyadh.

“This is our biggest investment in passenger experience,” he said.

More to follow …

Updated: May 20, 2024, 9:12 AM
