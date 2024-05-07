DCT Abu Dhabi and Etihad announce Stopover campaign to bolster tourism

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism has joined forces with Etihad Airways to launch the Abu Dhabi Stopover campaign, aimed at boosting tourism.

Authorities hope to attract more than 100,000 visitors to Abu Dhabi through the programme over the next year, Etihad’s chief executive Antonoaldo Neves said on Tuesday.

The campaign will invite guests flying through the UAE capital to turn their trip into a free stopover hotel stay and the “ultimate holiday” experience.

The announcement was made at the Arabian Travel Market event after the signing of an initial agreement between Saleh Al Geziry, DCT Abu Dhabi’s director general for tourism, and Mr Neves.

When booking flights with Etihad, travellers will now have the option to add a stopover and a complimentary hotel stay as part of the online booking process.

In a partnership with Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, we are excited to launch Abu Dhabi Stopover. pic.twitter.com/GziP8DHz7d — Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (@dctabudhabi) May 7, 2024

They can choose a free stay of one or two nights in a range of premier hotels across the city.

The campaign is exclusive to Etihad Airways guests and stopover packages are only available when booking directly online.

The programme offers an “exciting introduction to the emirate for curious visitors”, Mr Al Geziry said.

“This innovative initiative provides a snapshot of the diverse experiences available here – from entertainment and culture to leisure and beyond – inspiring travellers to return and immerse themselves in the complete Abu Dhabi experience.”

Abu Dhabi is working intensively to boost tourism.

The emirate recently launched the Abu Dhabi Tourism Strategy 2030, announced by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, which aims to boost the sector's contribution to gross domestic product.

It comprises 26 initiatives across four areas – offering and city activation, which is geared towards enhancing visitor experience; promotion and marketing; infrastructure and mobility; and visa, licensing and regulation.

The plan aims to add Dh90 billion ($24.5 billion) to the country's economy annually by 2030, about 84 per cent higher from Dh49 billion in 2023, and attract 39.3 million annual visitors to Abu Dhabi, a 7 per cent year-on-year growth.

Etihad’s boarding pass will also double as an Abu Dhabi pass that offers discounts at many of the city’s leading attractions and dining experiences.

The airline connects more than 70 destinations worldwide through its home at the newly opened Zayed International Airport.