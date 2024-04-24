Record breaking passenger numbers help Heathrow to post £83 million profit

Heathrow has had a record-breaking start to 2024, with 18.5 million passengers using the London airport in the first three months of the year.

The 9.5 per cent rise in passenger numbers during what is usually a quieter time of year has in part been the result of a 40 per cent surge in demand for business travel between London and destinations in India, North America and East Asia.

The record numbers enabled Heathrow to post a profit of £83 million for the first quarter, compared with a loss of £139 million for the same period in 2023.

“It has been a successful start to the year thanks to colleagues delivering a consistent, reliable service to our passengers," said Javier Echave, Heathrow's chief financial officer.

"On the horizon is Heathrow’s busiest summer yet, with more passengers and destinations served than before. We’re ready to continue delivering.”

As part of an executive team shake-up at Heathrow, Mr Echave will become the airport's chief operating officer from Thursday.

Heathrow Airport Terminal 5, British Airways Airbus A380 at take off, October 2013. Photo: Heathrow

Upgrades and resurfacing

The record passenger numbers for the first quarter has prompted Heathrow to increase its projection for the full year to 82.4 million. Nonetheless, no dividends will be paid as Heathrow attempts to close the £400 million gap in the H7 settlement set by the CAA in the dispute between the airport and its airline customers over passenger landing fees.

The airport said its £1 billion plan to upgrade the 146 security lanes with state-of-the-art, next-generation scanning equipment continues apace. Heathrow also announced the new baggage system at Terminal 2 continues to be worked on and that it will shortly start the once-in-a-decade job of resurfacing both runways.

Meanwhile, Heathrow reiterated its opposition to the absence of tax-free shopping for international tourists, as well as the extension of the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme to passengers in transit, a move the airport claims will "risk the UK’s global connectivity and Heathrow’s hub status".