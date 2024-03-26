Boeing's new CEO must be 'strong engineering lead', Emirates boss says

Boeing needs a “strong engineering lead” at the helm after chief executive Dave Calhoun steps down, but “only time will tell” if management changes will resolve the problems facing the US plane maker, Emirates airline's president has said.

The US company also needs to establish a governance model that prioritises safety and quality, Tim Clark, an aviation industry veteran, told The National.

“It is little wonder that the machinists union wants a seat on the board, simply to ensure that the voice of the factory floor is part and parcel of the decision process and is fully integrated into the governance model’s risk-management strategies,” Mr Clark said.

“Whether, yet again, this changing of the guard will resolve Boeing’s issues, only time will tell, but time, unfortunately, is not on their side.”

Emirates is one of Boeing's biggest customers and Mr Clark has previously called for changes at the US plane maker due to quality issues and delivery delays.

His latest remarks come after Boeing announced on Monday that Mr Calhoun would leave the company at the end of 2024 as part of a broad management restructuring within the troubled aerospace company.

As the board starts the search for his replacement, its next chief executive must possess a strong background in aerospace engineering, overhaul the corporate culture and ensure a long-term track record of quality production to turn around the troubled company, industry analysts say.

George Ferguson, senior aerospace analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, said potential candidates would need to have a “strong resume” in quality manufacturing in a company with a robust engineering culture.

Several names such as GE chief executive Larry Culp and Spirit Aerosystems' chief executive Patrick Shanahan have been suggested by analysts as possible candidates for the job.

“Boeing needs a strong manufacturing leader at the top to convince employees that times have changed and that safety and quality are paramount,” Mr Ferguson said.

“I believe the [proposed] purchase of Spirit Aerosystems, working with the supply chain to improve its ability to deliver, along with a new CEO, are the key to a turnaround.”