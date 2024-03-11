Boeing urged to co-operate with US investigations into 737 Max aircraft

The head of the US Transportation Department on Monday called on Boeing to co-operate with federal investigations after media reported the Department of Justice has opened a probe into the plane maker's 737 Max 9 door plug blowout.

Federal regulators are said to have contacted some passengers and crew who were on the January 5 Alaska Airlines flight, The Wall Street Journal first reported.

The report followed testimony from the head of the National Transportation Safety Board Jennifer Homendy, who told Congress that Boeing refused to identify employees who worked on door panels on Boeing 737 aircraft.

She also said the manufacturer did not provide documentation about a repair job that included reinstalling the door panel.

Boeing said it had provided the information to the NTSB after the Senate hearing.

“We respect the independence of DOJ and NTSB doing their own work, but we're not neutral on the question of whether Boeing should fully co-operate with any entity: NTSB, us or DOJ. They should, and we expect them to,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.

The Justice Department has also convened a grand jury, which has the power to issue subpoenas for interviews and documents, the Post reported.

In a preliminary report, the NTSB found that the four bolts that should have prevented the panel from blowing off were apparently missing.

The NTSB and Federal Aviation Administration are also investigating other safety practices at Boeing.