Emirates to hire 5,000 cabin crew this year as new Airbus A350 deliveries start in summer

Emirates, the world's biggest long-haul airline, is preparing to hire 5,000 cabin crew this year as it prepares to take delivery of its new fleet of Airbus A350 wide-bodies this summer and Boeing 777X planes in 2025.

The airline is seeking to hire new graduates with internships or part-time jobs on their CVs and those with about a year of hospitality or customer service experience, it said on Tuesday.

Emirates’ recruitment team will host open days and assessments in more than 460 cities across six continents this year.

“The recruitment drive is designed primarily for those who will soon or have recently stepped into the world of work,” Emirates said.

Last year, the airline hired 8,000 cabin crew and held recruitment events in 353 cities as it ramped up services to meet a boom in travel after the Covid-19 pandemic.

In August 2023, the airline’s cabin crew numbers crossed the 20,000 mark.

It now stands at 21,500, with the new recruits set to boost that figure by 25 per cent.

The airline also ordered an 110 additional Airbus and Boeing wide-body aircraft for a total value of $58 billion at list prices during the Dubai Airshow in November 2023, as part of its future growth plans.

More to follow …