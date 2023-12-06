Airline industry's revenue heading for record $964bn on strong travel demand

The airline industry’s net profit is expected to surge by more than 10.3 per cent annually to reach $25.7 billion in 2024, driven by high demand for travel after bouncing back to pre-pandemic levels, International Air Transport Association (Iata) said.

Total revenue next year is expected to grow 7.6 per cent year on year to a record $964 billion.

“People love to travel and that has helped airlines to come roaring back to pre-pandemic levels of connectivity,” said Willie Walsh, Iata's director general.

Nearly 4.7 billion people are expected to travel next year, exceeding the pre-pandemic level of 4.5 billion recorded in 2019.

“The speed of the recovery has been extraordinary … yet it also appears that the pandemic has cost aviation about four years of growth. From 2024, the outlook indicates that we can expect more normal growth patterns for both passenger and cargo,” Mr Walsh said.

Next year, the airline industry’s operating profits are expected to increase to $49.3 billion from $40.7 billion this year. Cargo volumes are expected to reach 58 million and 61 million tonnes in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Expense growth is expected to drop by 6.9 per cent for a total of $914 billion next year, Iata said.

More to follow ...