Emirates operates world's first A380 demo flight powered by 100% sustainable fuel

Emirates is the first airline to operate an Airbus A380 demonstration flight powered by 100 per cent sustainable aviation fuel in one of the four engines on the aircraft, displaying the potential of the clean fuel as a greener alternative to jet kerosene.

The test flight, which took off from Dubai International Airport on Wednesday, seeks to demonstrate SAF's potential as a drop-in replacement that matches jet fuel’s technical and chemical requirements, Emirates said.

The demo flight is a cross-industry collaboration between Airbus, Engine Alliance, Pratt & Whitney, Enoc, Finnish biofuel producer Neste and Wisconsin-based renewable fuels company Virent.

"Once we've completed this test, the next step will be the availability of SAF in various airports and we are relying on fuel suppliers to start manufacturing and producing such a fuel at a volume that we will be requiring – that will be the challenge," Adel Al Redha, Emirates' chief operating officer, said on the tarmac before the aircraft took off.

"I hope that next year we will be able to see the volume of SAF being available at airports at the required levels to support airlines."

The fuel lorry approaches the plane at Dubai International Airport on Wednesday. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The move comes as Dubai this week hosts the International Civil Aviation Organisation's third Conference on Alternative Aviation Fuels. The industry gathering is seeking to establish a global framework for SAF, lower-carbon aviation fuels and other clean energy that is critical for the aviation sector to achieve its net-zero target by 2050.

The test flight also comes days before the UAE hosts the Cop28 climate change summit.

In January, Emirates successfully completed a demonstration flight on a Boeing 777-300ER powered by 100 per cent SAF, as part of the global aviation industry's push to use more of the greener fuel to meet carbon emission targets.

The International Air Transport Association believes SAF could contribute more than 60 per cent of the emissions reductions needed in aviation globally by 2050. The rest will be tackled by efficiency improvements through technology and operations and the use of hydrogen-powered planes, provided that countries create effective support policies.