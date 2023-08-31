Dnata reduces CO2 emissions in UAE by switching to biofuel

Airport and travel services company dnata, part of the Emirates Group, said its business units have switched their vehicles to run on a biofuel blend, saving 80 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year, as it seeks to reduce its environmental footprint.

The company's brands dnata Logistics, Arabian Adventures, Alpha Flight Services and City Sightseeing saved carbon dioxide emissions equivalent to more than 320,000 kilometres driven by an average petrol-powered car, dnata said in a statement on Thursday.

“We constantly explore and implement emission reduction methods across our fleet and infrastructure to reduce our carbon footprint," dnata group chief executive Steve Allen said.

"The introduction of biofuel to a diverse range of our UAE businesses is an important step in our ongoing journey. It offers a simple and effective method of cutting emissions throughout the fuel lifecycle, without requiring any changes to equipment."

In June 2022, dnata pledged to invest $100 million in green projects, including infrastructure and equipment, as part of a push to meet its sustainability goals.

The company is exploring various energy replacement opportunities after committing to a 20 per cent reduction in its carbon footprint by next year and 50 per cent by 2030, with the $100 million investment setting it on track for those goals, Mr Allen told The National in July.

Dnata Logistics has switched 31 of its lorries to run on a biofuel blend at its Dubai centre, the company said. Its fleet covers up to 217,000km a month, which saves almost 35 tonnes of CO2 emissions a year, the equivalent of eight petrol-powered cars driven for a whole year, it said.

City Sightseeing Dubai, a joint venture with dnata Travel Group, operates three tour routes and uses 21 open-top biofuel buses. These cover an average 76,000 km per month, removing more than 32 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year or the equivalent of the electricity use of four average homes for 12 months.

Alpha Flight Services, dnata’s in-flight catering venture, has already switched five landside vehicles to biofuel blend. It is in the process of transitioning its Sharjah-based airside catering trucks. Alpha now sends its used cooking oil to the biofuel manufacturer and once recycled, it is used in its vehicles.

Alpha’s vehicles cover 27,000km a month, supporting the company’s catering operations that produce 25,000 meals a day. As a result of the initiative, Alpha will save seven tonnes of CO2 emissions per year, the equivalent of charging more than 850,000 smartphones.

Arabian Adventures has also switched the generators at its desert safari camps to a biofuel mix. It is saving almost five tonnes of CO2 emissions per year as a result.

Dnata is embarking on more green approaches to its operations. Photo: Dnata

Dnata has also invested in the electrification of its ground-handling fleet across its global airport operations to reduce emissions, with more than 15 per cent of the company’s fleet now electrified.

It also invests in a mix of equipment types and renewable fuel sources to maximise environmental and operational efficiency globally, it said. It already operates biodiesel, electric and hybrid vehicles, and is also actively exploring the use of hydrogen-powered equipment in its operations.

Dnata is also working to reduce waste to landfill and is collaborating with industry stakeholders and policymakers on the treatment of international catering waste. It is targeting a 20 per cent diversion of waste from landfill by 2024.

“We will continue to invest in our operations, including large-scale infrastructure solutions, to further enhance our sustainability performance and achieve our green operations targets," Mr Allen said.