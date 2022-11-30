Etihad Cargo partner DSV buys sustainable aviation fuel to offset carbon emissions

DSV Global Transport and Logistics has become Etihad Airways' cargo arm's first partner to purchase sustainable aviation fuel to offset the carbon emissions of its shipments.

Etihad Cargo facilitated DSV's SAF purchase, helping the transport and logistics provider to offset carbon emissions and reduce non-carbon climate effects, the airline said.

Etihad Cargo transported DSV's shipment from Washington Dulles Airport to Abu Dhabi on Etihad's first transatlantic net-zero flight on November 13.

Etihad's Boeing 787 "Greenliner" combined SAF with contrail prevention technology from its partner, Satavia, to actively manage carbon emissions and non-carbon dioxide climate effects from condensation trails, which cause surface warming and are responsible for up to two thirds of the aviation sector's climate effects.

"The successful delivery of DSV's shipment has proved net-zero air cargo operations are possible and is the first step in transforming the possible into the routine," said Martin Drew, senior vice president of global sales and cargo at Etihad Aviation Group.

"Etihad Cargo is witnessing more focus on sustainable air cargo from customers who are seeking to establish partnerships that provide SAF utilisation, carbon offset initiatives and management of non-CO2 climate impact."

In line with the Etihad Aviation Group's sustainability strategy, Etihad Cargo has pledged to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The airline is targeting a 20 per cent reduction in emissions intensity by 2025 and aims to cut 2019 net emissions by 50 per cent by 2035.

Etihad Cargo also offers its partners and customers the option to transport cargo more sustainably through the SAF book-and-claim system as part of its sustainability push.

Etihad Cargo became the first Middle Eastern airline to join a global sustainability verification programme as part of its continuing push for greener operations.

By participating in the BlueSky programme developed by The International Air Cargo Association (Tiaca), Etihad Cargo will assess its sustainability against eight criteria across environment, society, culture and leadership.

Etihad Cargo also recently announced a partnership with the International Air Transport Association (Iata) to test a cargo-specific carbon emission calculation tool.

During the three-month trial, Etihad Cargo will share data on fuel burn, load factors and other key variables from flights and cargo shipments and advise on various use cases.

Iata and Etihad Cargo will use the cargo-dedicated carbon emissions calculation tool to manage and report on sustainability progress to give the entire value chain — including shippers, forwarders, investors and regulators — reliable data.