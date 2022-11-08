Emirates buys five Boeing 777 freighters in $1.7bn order

Emirates, the world's biggest long-haul airline, placed a firm order for five Boeing 777 freighters valued at more than $1.7 billion at list prices, amid strong growth of air cargo.

The first two 777-200LR freighter aircraft will be delivered in 2024 and the remaining three in 2025, Emirates said in a statement on Tuesday.

"This order reflects Emirates’ confidence in airfreight demand and overall aviation sector growth," Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and chief executive of Emirates airline and group, said.

"Emirates is investing in new freighters so that we can continue to serve customer demand with the latest fuel-efficient aircraft."

This agreement takes Emirates' total order book to 200 wide-body aircraft. The airline currently operates a fleet of 11 Boeing 777 freighters, in addition to the belly-hold cargo capacity on its fleet of wide-body Boeing 777 and Airbus A380 passenger aircraft.

More to follow...