Etihad Airways boosts US services with more flights to New York's JFK airport

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways is adding more flights to New York's John F Kennedy International Airport and expanding its partnership with budget airline JetBlue as it continues to strengthen its services in the US and North America.

The announcement of the new flights, which will begin in November, comes after the launch of Etihad's Airbus A350 aircraft, called Sustainability50, in June.

The new aircraft is currently plying two routes in the US, with flights from Abu Dhabi International Airport to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and New York JFK.

“The US remains one of our leading markets and that is why New York and Chicago were amongst the first destinations to be serviced by Etihad’s new A350,” Tony Douglas, group chief executive of Etihad Airways, said at an event in New York to announce the expanded services.

“We are proud to continue to offer our guests a premier travel experience and enhanced connectivity through our growing partnership with JetBlue.”

Representatives from Abu Dhabi's tourism sector were at the event, including Mohammed Al Zaabi, chief executive of Miral Asset Management, Husain Al Hashmi, regional manager of Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism, and Francois Bourienne, chief commercial officer of Abu Dhabi Airports.

