Emirates to restart Lagos flights on September 11 after partial release of blocked funds

Emirates, the world's biggest long-haul airline, said it will resume flights to Lagos this month after Nigeria's central bank released a portion of the funds owed to the carrier within the country.

The Dubai-based airline will reinstate flights to and from Lagos starting from September 11, it said in a statement on Thursday.

"We continue to engage with the Nigerian authorities to ensure the repatriation of our outstanding and future funds may continue without hindrance," Emirates said.

Last month, the airline said it would suspend flights to Nigeria from next month, after difficulties in repatriating funds from Africa's most populous nation.

The Central Bank of Nigeria released $265 million last week to settle ticket sales owed to airline operators, it said.

More to follow...