Emirates heads to UK to recruit pilots – here’s the salary on offer

Emirates, the biggest operator of Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s, is taking its search for pilots to the UK in a recruitment roadshow next week as it increases operations in response to a resurgence in travel demand.

The airline's pilot recruitment team will hold one-hour information sessions for three consecutive days, starting on August 11, at the Double Tree by Hilton hotel at Manchester Airport, Emirates said on its website.

The next sessions will follow on August 12 at the Hilton Garden Inn, Luton Airport and August 13 at the Crowne Plaza, Gatwick Airport.

"With Emirates’ continuous investments in renewing its fleet, the airline’s pilots will also be flying Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, Boeing 777-Xs and Airbus A350-900s in the coming years," it said.

The airline is expanding its search for commercial pilots amid a global crunch for aviation workers, as many in the industry who were laid off during the Covid-19 pandemic have moved into other occupations and flexible work options.

The time required to recruit, train, complete security checks and perform other necessary processes before staff are “job-ready” is becoming a challenge for the industry. In some cases, recruitment delays are hurting airlines' ability to keep up with passenger demand.

Boeing last month raised its 20-year global demand forecast for commercial airline pilots and other aviation workers by 3.4 per cent from 2021, as air travel recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic and the worldwide fleet is expected to double during the period.

The US plane maker now projects a need for 602,000 pilots, 610,000 maintenance technicians and 899,000 cabin crew members to safely support the recovery in commercial air travel and staff the fleet over the next two decades, according to its latest Pilot and Technician Outlook.

The Middle East airlines will need 53,000 new pilots, 50,000 new technicians and 99,000 new cabin crew in the next 20 years, the outlook forecasts.

Emirates said candidates for first officer roles must have experience on multi-engine, multi-crew aircraft, a valid ICAO airline pilot licence and a minimum experience of 2,000 flying hours on 20-tonne maximum take-off weight aircraft.

The Gulf airline listed benefits ranging from a monthly tax-free salary of Dh30,826 ($8,393), to accommodation and education allowance and the safety and multicultural environment of its Dubai hub.