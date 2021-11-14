Dubai Airshow 2021: Saudia mulls wide-body jet order in expansion push

The airline is considering Airbus A350s and Boeing 787s and 777X, with a decision in early 2022

Deena Kamel
Nov 14, 2021

Saudi Arabian Airlines, known as Saudia, is considering placing an order for widebody aircraft next year as it seeks to expand to 200 destinations with its low-cost unit Flyadeal by 2030, its chief executive said.

The carrier is in "very advanced talks" with Boeing and Airbus for its plane order, with a decision to be made in early 2022, Ibrahim Koshy told The National at the Dubai Airshow on Sunday.

The airline is in the final stages of deciding between aircraft models with the Airbus A350s and Boeing 787s and 777X under consideration, he said. Saudia currently operates a fleet of 150 aircraft.

Dubai Airshow 2021: UAE's Edge starts export sales to US, Europe and Africa, chief says

Saudia will require widebody aircraft to serve the mainly international new routes it plans to open by 2030 including in Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, the chief executive said. Saudia flew to 90 destinations prior to the pandemic.

Asked about how the airline plans to finance the order, Mr Koshy said that commercial banks in Saudi Arabia have been open to aircraft financing deals.

The airline expects to return to profitability once it achieves pre-Covid levels of growth by 2023 to 2024, he said.

"We're coming out leaner and stronger and and committed to sustainability," Mr Koshy said.

More to follow...

Updated: November 14th 2021, 3:11 PM
Business
