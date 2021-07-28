Boeing records first profit since 2019 on higher 737 MAX deliveries

Boeing reported its first quarterly profit since 2019 on a recovering commercial aviation market that will enable the company to cut fewer jobs than initially planned. AFP

Boeing posted its first quarterly profit in almost two years as deliveries of its 737 Max model picked up and air travel demand improves in the wake of rapid Covid-19 vaccination campaigns globally.

The US plane maker swung to a second-quarter net profit of $567 million, from a loss of $2.4 billion in the same quarter last year, Boeing said in a statement on Wednesday. Revenue rose 44 per cent year-on-year to $17bn.

"We continued to make important progress in the second quarter as we focus on driving stability across our operations and transforming our business for the future,” David Calhoun, Boeing president and chief executive, said. “While our commercial market environment is improving, we’re closely monitoring Covid-19 case rates, vaccine distribution and global trade as key indicators for our industry’s stability."

Boeing said it delivered more than 130 of its best-selling 737 Max aircraft and airlines have returned more than 190 previously grounded planes to service since a safety ban on that jet was lifted in November 2020.

The 737 programme is currently producing at a rate of approximately 16 aircraft per month and will gradually increase production to 31 aircraft per month in early 2022, with further gradual increases to correspond with market demand, Boeing said.

The company will continue to assess the production rate plan as it monitors the market and engages in customer discussions, it said.

Boeing, which is dealing with structural defects on its 787 Dreamliner widebodies, said it plans to cut the 787 production rate temporarily to lower than five per month and expects to deliver fewer than half of the 787s currently in inventory this year.

