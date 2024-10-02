Bank of America says glitch nearly fixed after thousands report problems with online banking

Bank of America customers in the US reported on Wednesday that they were having trouble gaining access to their accounts, but the apparent glitch has been largely fixed, according to a report.
In a statement to CNN, Bank of America acknowledged that “some clients are experiencing an issue accessing their accounts and balance information today”.
“These issues are being addressed and have largely been resolved,” Bank of America said. “We apologise for any inconvenience.”
There was a surge in reports about Bank of America on Downdetector, a website where users can report cuts to different sites and services, at about 12.45pm ET, and reports were still being filed as of 7pm.
Customers reported problems with online and mobile banking. Some found they were unable to sign in and others reported they were able to log on but were startled to see their balances at $0.
“Both mobile app and online banking are still down. I can't pay my credit card bill,” one user wrote. Another said: “This is unacceptable, I have transactions needed to be done and my account is – [$0].”
Users reported on Downdetector that, although they could not gain access to their accounts, they were still able to use their debit cards. Bank of America did not detail what had caused the problem and it is not known when all systems will be fully back to normal.
