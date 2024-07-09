What to expect at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris

Samsung Electronics is about to unveil the next iteration of its foldable devices, as it seeks to regain the lead it commanded in that market segment, which it lost earlier this year.

The world's biggest mobile phone maker will introduce what is expected to be the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6, plus a host of other hardware, during its Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris on Wednesday.

The Seoul-based tech giant, which does not comment on speculation, has not officially confirmed the names of the devices.

While the usual upgrades are expected, attention will be more focused on the anticipated new features of Samsung's Galaxy AI platform – a nod to the sector that has taken over devices, industries and users.

Samsung is expected to introduce generative AI features, which aim to give users more flexibility and ease of use for their activities, from work and school to gaming and entertainment.

“AI is not a fad; it is something that is affecting life. It's not just one of those marketing gimmicks or short-term features,” Fadi Abu Shamat, head of Samsung Gulf's mobile experience division, told The National.

“AI is going to be an inherent part of every single company that delivers or aims to deliver a new, unique experience to customers.”

The National takes a look at what to expect at the Galaxy Unpacked event this week.

Why Paris?

Samsung chose the French capital for its second Unpacked event of 2024 in the lead-up to the 33rd Olympics. The company has been a worldwide Olympic partner since the 1998 Winter Games in Nagano, Japan.

Samsung announced that Paris would be the venue on June 26.

But before that, it had already dropped some hints: on April 30, it kicked off a “final countdown” campaign in the city and announced a “rendezvous” experience area on Paris's famed Champs-Elysees, featuring Samsung products, which opened on May 3.

“The choice of Paris as the venue for this high-profile event underscores the city's cultural and economic significance. Samsung's strategic marketing, including the use of teaser videos and symbolic imagery, aims to build anticipation and excitement among consumers and industry watchers alike,” Business Korea wrote last month.

Unfolding of the new foldables

While there has been no official confirmation, Samsung's expected new foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6, are likely to be the stars of Unpacked Paris.

Both devices received token upgrades last year, the most notable of which was a redesigned hinge that eliminated the gap between their sides and ensured they were closed completely when folded.

For this year's editions, the smartphones will support a flat-edged design, according to multiple leaks, most notably from reliable Samsung tipster Evan Blass, who last week posted purported specifications and images.

However, he was reportedly asked by Samsung last week to take down the posts, under copyright grounds. Most of the posts on Mr Blass's X account are now unavailable.

Nevertheless, the Galaxy Z Fold6 is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which was also used in the Galaxy S24 series. Its screen would have a brightness of 2,600 nits, significantly higher than last year's 1,750, and would have as much as two hours more of battery life.

It is expected to retain its 7.6-inch main screen, with its cover display slightly bigger at 6.3 inches. The device is said to be lighter and slimmer but with no change in its battery capacity and camera set-up.

The Galaxy Z Flip6, meanwhile, is also anticipated to use the same processor, but with a new top-tier RAM of 12GB. It would also be thinner, have a higher-capacity battery and up to three hours longer battery life.

Probably the biggest change, if the leaks are accurate, is that the device's main camera would now be ramped up to 50MP – that means the Flip6 would be at par with the rest of Samsung's flagship smartphones (save for the S24 Ultra that has a 200MP camera).

How much will they cost?

There have been conflicting reports on how much the Fold6 and Flip6 will cost, but the consensus is that Samsung may stick to its pricing for a third straight year – that would mean the smartphones would start at $999 and $1,799.

Last month, rumours circulated that the Fold6 and Flip6 would be priced higher, with one estimate pegging the price bump at €300 and €130 ($325 and $140), respectively, based on European prices. However, that was later retracted.

Samsung maintaining its price tags will be a welcome move. The same tactic has been used by Apple, which has used the same pricing since the iPhone 12 in 2020, except for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

A new Ultra watch

Aside from the new generation of foldables, Samsung is expected to launch more wearables, including the Galaxy Watch 7 – in line with the July 2023 Unpacked event – and a new iteration of the Galaxy Buds true wireless headset.

However, probably the most interesting wearable to look forward to is the rumoured Galaxy Watch Ultra, which, as its name implies, is said to be a tougher, sportier version of Samsung's digital timepiece, able to withstand extreme conditions.

And yes, it sounds familiar because it supposedly aims to compete directly with the Apple Watch Ultra, name and all. That said, Samsung did use “Ultra” ahead of Apple, in 2020s Galaxy S20 Ultra.

10 - Samsung Galaxy A34 Photo: Samsung

Will there be a Ring to it?

Another highly-anticipated Samsung product expected to make its official debut is the Galaxy Ring, which was first teased at January's Unpacked in San Jose, California.

The would-be latest addition to Samsung's gadget arsenal is basically an even smaller version of a health tracker, connected to a smartphone, but all its capabilities remain unknown.

According to a post on the Samsung Community page, the Galaxy Ring will come in nine sizes, with different battery capacities, and up to five to nine days of battery life, depending on the size.

Will Sam Altman make an appearance?

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman made headlines when he appeared at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in June to formalise a partnership with the iPhone maker's generative AI service, Apple Intelligence.

While OpenAI's deal with Apple isn't exclusive, it's highly unlikely that Mr Altman will attend Unpacked – on the assumption that he may not want to jeopardise his newly formed alliance, which is just a month old.

Still – in line with the era of generative AI that has blurred the lines of reality – it's hard to tell.